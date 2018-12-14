This May Be the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung is rumored to be working on three 4G Galaxy S10 handsets. But a new leak suggests a 5G Galaxy S10 model is also coming, and that the phone could be pricey.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The folks over at Samsung-tracking site Galaxy Club (in Dutch) found new model numbers, SM-G977N and SM-G977U, that suggest Samsung plans a 5G Galaxy S10 for the Korean (N) and North American (U) markets next year. Interestingly, there didn't seem to a be a European (F) model number.

That stands in stark contrast to the rumored SM-G970 model number for the Galaxy S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be known as the SM-G973 and SM-G975, respectively, and European F designations have been apparently spotted for all three. English-language Dutch website SamMobile earlier reported on the Galaxy Club report.

Samsung seems to have been working on the Galaxy S10 for months. Over the last several days, new leaks have cropped up that correspond to the models mentioned above. One model will apparently come with a 5.8-inch screen, another with a 6.1-inch display, and there's talk of a 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Specs, and More



According to most reports, the smartphones will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, a virtual fingerprint sensor baked into the screen and a revamped design that includes a single hole on the front for the front-facing camera. The Galaxy S10+ will reportedly ship with six cameras — two on the front and four on the rear.

Given their features, the smartphones would likely come with a hefty price, and a 5G model would be the most expensive of the bunch.

What's unclear is when the 5G model would actually ship. Galaxy Club suggested it's not as far along in development as the other three models, and would likely hit the market later.

Samsung is expected to debut at least some of the Galaxy S10 models at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.