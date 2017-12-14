Redbox On Demand: What You Need To Know

Editor's Note: This story has been updated per revised rental pricing.

The streaming game just got slightly more crowded. Redbox, the movie, TV show and video game rental service found at local supermarkets and drug stores, revealed Redbox On Demand today.





A video on demand (VOD) and digital download service, Redbox On Demand will offer newer films and shows that haven't hit Netflix and other platforms yet. Currently available in public beta on the Redbox website, Android and iOS devices, the Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs, Redbox On Demand will be coming to more platforms during the beta.

With VOD rentals starting at $3.99 for 48 hours and digital purchases starting at $9.99, the service is likely meant for those who either simply can't get enough content, or prefer à la carte purchases over the monthly subscription fees services like Netflix and Hulu offer.

In terms of competitive pricing, buying a new release from another service can often cost 50 to 100 percent more: Wonder Woman, for example, sells for $15 or $20, depending on where you want it. Redbox On Demand's $3.99 rental price isn't a deal by any stretch, though, tied with other providers at the low end of the pricing pack.

Titles available to rent at launch include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Home Again, Detroit and All Saints, while Dunkirk, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Flatliners will be available for purchase.

Essentially, Redbox On Demand seems like Redbox without the drive (or walk) to the actual box. Redbox has yet to let us know the size of the library in the new service, and we will reach out to them for comment.