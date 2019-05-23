Sign Up For Prime Student, Get a $5 Echo Dot

Amazon is celebrating the end of the school year with an exclusive deal for students. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime Student and get an Echo Dot for just $4.99. That's the best Echo Dot price we've seen since Black Friday, when Amazon's smart speaker briefly sold for $2. This price will also likely beat any Amazon Prime Day deal we may see.

To sign up for Prime Student, you must show proof of enrollment in a U.S. college. (Such as an edu e-mail address). After you sign up for Prime Student, you'll receive an e-mail within 48 hours notifying you of your promotional Echo Dot discount. You then have until June 8 at 2:59am ET to purchase your Echo Dot for $4.99 (you'll see this discounted price during the final checkout stage).

Prime Student gives you many of the same benefits of a traditional Prime membership at half the price. We especially like that it includes a free 6-month trial, which is better than Amazon Prime's 30-day trial. After your student trial expires, you'll be charged $59 annually for Prime Student. Alternatively, you can cancel your membership before the trial expires. However, we suggest you keep it through at least Amazon Prime Day, which is likely to be held during the second week of July.