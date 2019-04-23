Act Fast: Google's Pixel 3 Is 50% Off

Update April 23: Yesterday's epic Google Fi deal has expired, but Best Buy continues to take $300 off all Verizon Pixel 3 smartphones.



Google is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its Google Fi service by slashing the price of its flagship smartphone in half.

Today only, you can score the Unlocked Pixel 3 (64GB) for $399 direct from the Google Fi store. Normally priced at $799, that's $399 off its regular price and the best Google Pixel deal we've seen. Alternatively, Google has the Unlocked Pixel 3 (128GB) on sale for $449, which is $450 off. (The Pixel 3 XL models are all sold out). To qualify for these deals, you must activate your Pixel 3 on the Google Fi network.

Alternatively, Best Buy is taking $300 off all Google Pixel 3 smartphones. However, the phone must be activated on Verizon during purchase.

The Pixel 3 houses a Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. In our Google Pixel 3 review, we were impressed by its snappy performance, sharp OLED display, and excellent cameras. Although we wish the bezels were slimmer, the Pixel 3 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy.

These Google Pixel 3 deals will end on April 23 at 2:59 am ET.