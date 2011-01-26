Best 404 Error Messages
Your Page Is In Another Castle
The famous Mario Bros. end of level screen, modified by Dawdle to let you know the page you are looking for is not available.
Atari 404
No better spokesperson than the Atari 400 to notify you of a 404 at the 8Bit Museum, a website dedicated to vintage computers and consoles.
Playing while waiting...
On Mark Fennell's Website, you get a small flash game to help you get over this 404 error with a surprise if you reach the end!
Another Game...
On the brazilian website Gamelib,it's a ping-pong match with the server... Good luck scoring a single point!
Peugeot 404
A Peugeot 404 sedan displays the 404 error: that's Peugeots version of self -deprecation.
Dilbert
On Dilbert you get a cartoon...
Munch's scream!
On 3Complete, a clever use of Edvard Munch's famous scream.
The blue screen 404
Acme, a website dedicated to Unix developers, reinvents Microsoft's famous blue screen of death.
The Spectrum of 404
Those colored bars were once a familiar sign of "no service" to all TV-owners. This site brings back the retro bars, but this time it means "no page found."
Blizzard
Blizzard, the maker of Warcraft and Diablo blames the breakdown on you!
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Online website simply uses one of the game levels for its error message.
A Google style 404
when SquareFree doesn't find a page, it gets Google-ish and refers you to... Google!
Double Rainbow
Blippy and its unicorn-cow are taking back the Double Rainbow theme.
Songbird
Songbird shows you what dead-ends 404 pages can be.
A web punishment
You failed to connect to the page therefore you'll stay after class according to Academic Earth,who is doling out some punishment.
Waiting with a video.
Tweetorites set you up with this video in lieu of a dull screen...
Sharks and laser beams = error 404
On ColourMD, there is a very interesting explanation for 404 errors...
Warhammer
Warhammer Online is really sorry.
Error 404 Commodore 64's Style
The elders who knew the Commodore 64 and it's commands system will be glad to reunite with it on Klaus.
A T-shirt for your 404 url
On the spanish website Planetgeek, you get a tee-shirt for your 404.
404 Error Version Amiga
Another reference to the golden age of computing on this blog, However this time it's all for Amiga.
Desperately Seeking HTML
LimpFish is desperately looking for your page, all that's missing is the reward.
The 404 Subway Line
BlueDaniel takes you to the 404 end of the line.
Godzilla Smashed This Page
GDZLLA, a picture sharing website, takes full responsability for the crash.
Another 404 T-Shirt
Creepy? At Version Industries, every crash gets you a different stranger staring at you til you get it right...
A ninja Stole This Page
Huwshimi blames the ninja!
The Webmaster Is On Lunch Break Pacman Style
For TysonSean, The developers are eating or playing: either way, they forgot to create the page you requested...
Keep Surfing But You Are Welcome To Stay And Enjoy The Pictures...
MadeiraBlog displays a Madeira Islands slideshow.
Lost in Space.
ZachStronaut offers you an animation to let you know you are officially lost in space...
Typo?
Vudumedia says you made a typo; No worries, it happens all the time. Look at the many ways it was misspelled before...
This Page Was Kidnapped
NTLWorld has kidnapped your page: The ransom is set at $200 in the meanwhile you have Google help you track it.
Among Other Unfinished Quests...
So your page was not found! Then what? There are so many other things that Zug would like to see found, including: their sanity, Felipe the intern's sock, and while you are at it, how about the holy Grail?
There Is Nothing Here
For Good Old Games a 404 error means you landed in a black hole. There is really nothing here.
There Is A Message Hidden in This Error.
For Project Euh, there is no other way to say it.
Click Harder!
3Complete has a very interesting theory about 404 errors: You just haven't clicked hard enough.. duh!?
All Your Pages Are Belong To Us
This 404 Error platform by Matthias Hoffmann is a reference to megadrive Zero Wing, a game that became famous online for its wacky translations."All your base are belong to us," one of the games popular phrases has been adapted, along with many others.
404 Error Formula
Eureka! Arbitrary Constant found the mathematical formula leading to the 404 error.
Erreur 404 version DOS
We've seen Commodore 64 and Amiga 404 errors, Check out DOS by Realisis.
A PHP 404
A little coding for Andrew Champ with this PHP remake of the 404 error.
And some cocktail recipes
CSSLeak makes up for the crash by offering you cocktail recipes to cheer you up.