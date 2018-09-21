The Best Phones for Gaming

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone is a bit of an aberration compared to other smartphones. Its processor is much more powerful than those of most other phones on the market, but the amount of memory (3GB of RAM) and the screen resolution (1920 x 1080) are laughably low. Either way, Apple has optimized iOS greatly for its own hardware, and it shows in benchmark tests.

The iPhone 8 Plus scored 10,170 on the multicore-performance benchmark, destroying every phone on this list. The next-closest phone was the Sony Xperia XZ2, which notched 8,466. The 8 Plus' performance score ist's odd, given that the phone has only 3GB of RAM, which is easily the lowest amount of memory on this list. The iPhone 8 Plus outperformed every other phone in frame-rate tests as well, scoring an average of 85 fps on the GFXBench Manhattan 1080p test. The 8 Plus has the smallest battery of the phones on this list, at 2,691 mAh. That just goes to show that optimization trumps brute force.

You may be wondering, where's the iPhone XS? Well, it lacks a chin, and the notch makes it less than ideal for gaming. While the Plus looks increasingly outdated with its giant chin and forehead, it does come in handy while gaming in landscape mode, and you can get one for cheaper than ever before now that the new 2018 iPhones have hit the market.

Credit: Tom's Guide