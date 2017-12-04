15 Best Games for the iPhone X
Optimized for iPhone X
With its blazing A11 Bionic processor and gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED screen, the iPhone X is a bona fide mobile gaming beast. And while just about any game will benefit from the iPhone X's powerful guts, only a handful of titles are fully optimized (so far) to cover every inch of the new phone's borderless display. With that in mind, here are the best games that show off what your iPhone X is capable of, from awesome augmented-reality experiences to entrancing, artsy indie games.
Credit: Noodlecake Studios
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade Free
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade is a thrilling third-person shooter that lets you blast your way through a series of jaw-dropping environments as a towering mech. Freeblade's satisfying shooting feels incredibly intuitive, and even taps into your iPhone X's 3D Touch capabilities to let you zoom in on enemies by pressing harder on the screen. It's also a great showcase of iOS 11's augmented reality capabilities, with a separate AR mode that lets you take pictures of your mech in the real world.
Credit: Pixel Toys
The Talos Principle
The Talos Principle is a first-person puzzle game that has you work through more than 120 challenges, as you unravel the app’s mysterious, philosophical storyline. While The Talos Principle's increasingly challenging puzzles and engaging plot are reason enough to play, it's also a visual stunner: The striking mix of crumbled ruins and futuristic technology make full use of the iPhone X's beefy processor and beautiful borderless display.
Credit: Devolver Digital
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2 builds on the entrancing puzzle action of the original, offering up 14 gorgeous, labyrinth levels that unfold like a dizzying MC Escher painting. It's fully optimized to cover every inch of the iPhone X's beautiful OLED display, so you won't have to worry about any nasty borders keeping you from getting immersed in its colorful, mysterious worlds. In our Monument Valley 2 review, we called it an instant classic.
Credit: ustwo Games
Super Mario Run
Super Mario Run will look great on just about any device, but there's something special about playing it on a big, borderless OLED screen. The bright colors of the Mushroom Kingdom look extra vibrant on Apple's new flagship, and the lack of bezels on the phone makes it even easier to see every Goomba and Koopa coming.
Credit: Nintendo
Phoenix II
Phoenix II is an intense, top-down arcade
Credit: Firi Games
Modern Combat Versus
Modern Combat Versus is an excellent showcase of the kinds of console-grade graphics your iPhone X can pump out. This gorgeous first-person-shooter puts a multiplayer spin on the long-running series, offering intense, bite-size matches that feel great, thanks to fluid movement and responsive touch controls.
Credit: Gameloft
The Machines
One of the coolest iOS augmented-reality games we've seen yet, The Machines turns any real-world surface into a war zone. This AR strategy game uses your iPhone X's camera to project a richly detailed battlefield onto your table or floor, where you can command units and freely move around in real life to view the chaos from any angle.
Credit: Directive Games
Oceanhorn
Nintendo probably won't bring The Legend of Zelda to smartphones anytime soon, but Oceanhorn is a more-than-worthy substitute. This charming 3D adventure looks just as good on iPhone X as it does on a console, with stunning water effects and no shortage of eye-poppingly colorful environments. It's also a joy to play, with a healthy mix of exploration, puzzle-solving and combat that will scratch an itch for Zelda fans or simply anyone seeking an engrossing action-RPG.
Credit: Cornfox & Brothers
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp might not stress
Credit: Nintendo
Marvel: Contest of Champions
Marvel's big mobile fighting game features tight, swipe-based gameplay and a ton of iconic characters to unlock. And it plays like a dream on Apple's latest smartphone, as the A11 chip keeps the action running smoothly. What's more, everything from the blues on Captain America's suit to the intricate palaces of Asgard really pop on the phone's OLED display.
Credit: Kabam
Alto's Adventure
Alto's Adventure is an incredibly addicting snowboarding game with a one-tap control scheme that's easy to learn but tricky to master. Its beautiful, minimalist graphics are a perfect fit for the iPhone X's borderless screen, as you'll get to enjoy a range of soothing, vibrant hues while you try over and over again to top your high score.
Credit: Snowman
Threes
Threes has been around for years, but the reds and blues of this mobile puzzle masterpiece will pop more than ever on your iPhone X's OLED display. More importantly, playing Threes without any bezels to get in the way means you get to fully concentrate on landing that high score.
Credit: Sirvo
Splitter Critters
Splitter Critters is a one-of-a-kind puzzle game in which you literally tear apart and slide around the game world to guide a set of cute blob characters to their goal. Better yet, it features a special AR mode that projects the play area onto any surface in your home, adding an exciting extra dimension to its already addicting gameplay.
Credit: RAC7
The Witness
A content-complete port of the critically acclaimed console and PC game, The Witness is an engrossing first-person puzzler that combines serene environments with head-scratching line puzzles. The game's colorful gardens are a joy to explore on the iPhone X's big screen, which gives you plenty of real estate for poring over that maze you've been trying to solve for the past three days.
Credit: Thekla
Chameleon Run
A simple but addicting take on the endless runner, Chameleon Run tasks you with constantly changing your character's colors as you jump from platform to platform. The game's vibrant purple-and-yellow color scheme looks great on the iPhone X's OLED screen, and the phone's lack of bezels allows you to fully take in its mesmerizing levels.
Credit: Noodlecake Studios