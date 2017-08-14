18 Sonic Games, Ranked Worst to Best

Sonic Booms and Sonic Busts

Sonic fans haven't exactly had it easy over the years. A number of mainline entries in the Sonic series have been deeply flawed games that struggled to bring fast-paced 2D gameplay into 3D environments. But despite the checkered history, Sonic is still remembered for the highlights, and fans keep pulling for the Blue Blur.

In fact, the series seems to be taking a positive turn with Sonic Mania, a love letter to the original Genesis games made by some of its biggest fans, for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. To celebrate that title's release, we've ranked all the major Sonic games from the most lamentable up to the very best.

Credit: Sega