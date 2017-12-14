22 Top Features of Android Oreo

New emojis

Love or hate ‘em, the blob people are gone. Google gives you rounder emojis in Android Oreo that are more akin to what you’ll find on iOS. Several of the emojis that illustrate different objects have also been tweaked, so you’ll have numerous choices to explore the next time you want to say what you need with more than words. All told, Google promises 60 new emojis in Oreo.

The good news for those who may not see the Oreo update for a while is you can still score the emojis. Google created an Emoji Compatibility Library that enables developers to display the emojis in their app, even if it runs on a device with an older version of Android. So if you have a phone that may have to wait for the Oreo update, check out favorite messaging apps to see if they have the new creatures.