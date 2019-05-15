29 Best Alexa Skills for Trivia
Test Your Skill
Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant is best known for its talents in controlling smart home devices, playing music and answering questions. But with the right Alexa skills enabled, it can be quite a trivia buff, too. From quizzes to interesting facts, Alexa can keep you entertained and informed.
Alexa primarily powers Amazon's smart home devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Tap, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Plus, Fire TV and Fire Tablets as well as many third-party products such as the Sonos One. We've tested hundreds of the more than 80,000 skills available for these devices, and we're trying new ones every day. These are our favorite trivia skills available for Alexa.
Illustration: Tom’s Guide
Eponymous laws
Do you know what the Dulong-Petit law is? What about Walras' law? Eponymous Laws will teach you the definitions of every law, theory or principle that's named after its creator. From Avogadro's number to Moore's law, these lessons will teach you more about the scientific and philosophical constructs that govern the world around us. Alexa will tell you about a different example each time you open the skill.
Credit: Shutterstock
Trump Trivia
Make Alexa great again with a Trump Trivia, a trivia game based on the 45th president of the United States. You'll take on a random opponent in a battle of Trumpian knowledge. Throughout the game, you'll be treated to various audio clips from Donald Trump's time in office (for example, he says, "Sorry to keep you waiting," while the skill loads).
Credit: Shutterstock
The Daily Prophet
Potterheads, The Daily Prophet is the skill for you. Each day, you'll get a new "Harry Potter" fact (such as an "On this day" factoid from the Hogwarts universe or a lesson in an obscure spell) and answer a trivia question.
Credit: Warner Bros
Food Quiz
How many calories are in a bag of Goldfish crackers? A Twinkie? A chicken salad sandwich? In Food Quiz, Alexa will name a variety of food items. You'll compete with your friends or a random opponent to guess how many calories are in each food. It's surprisingly addicting, and you'll learn more about the food you eat.
Credit: Shutterstock
Questions Kids Have
Kids ask a lot of questions, and parents don't always know the answers. Luckily, Alexa does in Questions Kids Have. Each day, Alexa will feature a new question that kids frequently ask, such as, "Are yawns contagious?" or, "What causes a Charley horse?" The assistant will then answer the query in a way that's fun and easy for kids to understand.
Credit: Shutterstock
Holiday Song Quiz
If it's Christmastime and you can't get enough of the holiday spirit (or if it's July and you're feeling nostalgic), play a few rounds of the Holiday Song Quiz. Alexa will play excerpts from holiday songs— not just traditional tunes, but also modern takes such as Gwen Stefani's "Santa Baby" and Carnie and Wendy Wilson's "Hey Santa." You'll compete with your friends or a random opponent to name the correct title and artist for each song.
Credit: Shutterstock
Channing Tatum Facts
It's never been so easy to learn everything you need to know about your favorite heartthrob. Did you know Channing Tatum competed in football, soccer, track and baseball in high school? With Channing Tatum Facts, Alexa will teach you all this and more, on command.
Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty
True or False?
Can you tell a truth from a lie? In the True or False? skill, Alexa will present you and your friends or a random opponent with statements on all sorts of topics, and you'll determine whether each statement is true or false. The player who answers the most questions correctly wins.
Credit: Shutterstock
Eighties Letters
Eighties Letters is the ultimate test of your knowledge of '80s music. Alexa will present you with a letter, and you'll name as many '80s bands or artists as you can think of that start with the given letter. It's harder than it sounds!
Credit: Mark Downey Lucid Images/Corbis/Getty
Country Game
Think you can name every country? Alexa will test your knowledge with the fun and way-too-addicting Country Game. You and Alexa will take turns naming countries, each thinking of a country that starts with the final letter of the previous-named country. The first player who fails to name a country loses.
Credit: Shutterstock
Price It Right
Guessing prices is harder than it sounds. With Price It Right, Alexa will present a number of items for sale on Amazon, and you'll be asked to guess their prices. The player whose guess is closest to the real listed price for an item receives more points, and the player with the most points after all items wins. You'll compete against your friends or a random opponent.
Credit: Shutterstock
Jeopardy!
I'll take extra questions for 100, Alex. Jeopardy! features one question per category and six questions per round. You don't have to buzz in, but remember to phrase your answer as a question or you'll get it wrong.
Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Video Game Facts
Ready to level up? Learn random Video Game Facts with this skill. For example, the designers of Necromorph in the game Dead Space used photos of car-wreck victims as inspiration.
Credit: EA
African American Facts
History buffs will want to give this one a try. You'll get in-depth information about a wide range of African American Facts, from laws about interracial marriage to the origins of African American History Month.
Credit: Shutterstock
Best Picture Oscars the Last 30 Years
Who took home the golden statue for Best Picture from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' annual awards in 1981? 1998? 2000? In Best Picture Oscars the Last 30 Years, Alexa gives you a year and the nominees who competed for the award. You guess which one got it. And the Oscar went to...
Credit: Everett Collection
Death Info for Westeros
It's so hard to keep up with who's dead or alive in George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. Alexa knows. With Death Info For Westeros, ask if Eddard Stark is dead, and Alexa tells you yes, and when he died. This trivia skill only applies to the books, not the HBO series Game of Thrones.
Credit: Amazon
Cubs Baseball Unauthorized Trivia
If you got on the Chicago Cubs bandwagon late but want to seem like you're a long-suffering fan, play a couple rounds of Cubs Baseball Unauthorized Trivia. You'll be ready with obscure facts about Billy Williams and Greg Maddux. It's also a challenge for actual long-suffering Cubs fans.
Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Shark Facts
Shark Week is every week thanks to Shark Facts. Did you know that sharks can heat their eyes with a special organ? Not even the coldest waters are safe for shark prey.
Credit: Shutterstock
Random Baby Fun Facts
Babies are cute — and full of mysteries. Random Baby Fun Facts teaches you about the stranger side of infants, like that they often sleep with their eyes open. It's good for expecting and seasoned parents alike.
Credit: Shutterstock
Hacking History Trivia
There's more to Hacking History Trivia than you'll learn watching Halt and Catch Fire or Mr. Robot. See if you know when DOS was invented or who created Arpanet, and show your geek cred.
Credit: Shutterstock
"Coffee and Daisies" Trivia
Think you know everything there is about The Gilmore Girls and their quaint and quirky town of Stars Hollow? Test your memory of events and story lines in the lives of Rory, Lorelai and other show characters with "Coffee and Daisies" Trivia. Each round includes five questions.
Credit: Robert Voets/Netflix
Knowledge of the Gods
Did Medusa's stare turn victims into carbonite or stone? Who's the god of love? Test your knowledge of Greek mythology with Knowledge of the Gods.
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Christmas Trivia
If you think you've got the Christmas spirit, test your holiday smarts against these wide-ranging Christmas Trivia questions. From movies to decorations, the answers are harder than you think. Answer wrong? You're likely to get a "bah humbug."
Credit: Shutterstock
Michiganders Trivia
There's more to Michigan than Henry Ford and Eminem. See if you can guess the famous Michiganders based on the question and four choices. Each round has five questions. There's also a Vermont version that's all about facts related to the Green Mountain State.
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Body Facts
There's more to your body than you may know. For example, you probably knew your body is 75 percent water, but did you know your brain is 80 percent H2O? Body Facts will have you thinking about yourself in new ways.
Credit: Gerry Cranham/Fox Photos/Getty Images
Three Questions
Show off your broad knowledge skills with the Three Questions trivia game. Get questions about history, music, science and more, covering all periods of time. After you pick from the options, it tells you the right answer, more details about the topic and how many people got it right. Credit: Shutterstock