29 Best Alexa Skills for Trivia

Eponymous laws

Do you know what the Dulong-Petit law is? What about Walras' law? Eponymous Laws will teach you the definitions of every law, theory or principle that's named after its creator. From Avogadro's number to Moore's law, these lessons will teach you more about the scientific and philosophical constructs that govern the world around us. Alexa will tell you about a different example each time you open the skill.

Credit: Shutterstock