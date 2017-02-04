The Best IFTTT Applets

If This, Then That

IFTTT, which is short for If This Then That, is a free Web service that lets you create an "applet," a simple program that triggers an action if something else occurs. Following its name, IFTTT simply allows you to fill in the "If/Then" blanks. For example, "If the Atlanta Falcons score a touchdown, Then change my Philips Hue lights to red."

IFTTT works with a wide range of devices and services, from Alexa and Google Home to the Nest thermostat. Connecting gadgets and services is not difficult, but it takes some patience. First, you'll have to create a free IFTTT account, as well as one for whatever product or service you're going to be controlling, such as the Philips Hue lights. Once you do, activating an applet is as simple as a virtual toggle switch on the IFTTT app or website.