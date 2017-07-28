Some OnePlus 5 Owners Say 911 Fix Is Draining Battery Life

The OnePlus 5 had a critical issue related to 911 calls, and it appears the fix might be causing issues of its own.

Some OnePlus 5 owners have reported on the company's forums that after they applied a fix to a 911 emergency calling bug, they experienced "massive battery drain."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

They say that the OnePlus 5 appears to be using energy when the phone isn't in use, and used up between 20 percent and 50 percent of the smartphone's battery life when it wasn't in use at night.

According to Android Headlines, which earlier reported on the postings, the users said that they were losing up to 5 percent of their battery charge at night before the fix was applied.

Since its release earlier this year, the OnePlus 5 has been criticized for other issues. For instance, some users said that the OnePlus 5's display might have been installed upside down, creating an odd scrolling effect.

Earlier this month, another problem cropped up when users discovered that the OnePlus 5 had a bug that would prevent the handset from placing emergency calls. When a OnePlus 5 owner started to dial 911 or another emergency service, the handset rebooted, preventing users from actually placing a potentially critical call.

For its part, OnePlus said that it would act quickly to address the problem and issued an update that indeed fixed it. But in the process, the company's fix has apparently wreaked havoc on its smartphone battery.

It's unknown whether the OnePlus 5's battery-draining problem is real or how widespread it might be. As of this writing, OnePlus hasn't responded to the user complaints. We will update you as we learn more.