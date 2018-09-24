New OnePlus 6T Leak Looks Too Good to Be True

Taken yesterday, September 23, these photos posted in the Chinese social site Weibo allegedly show the OnePlus 6T in real life, fully armed and operational, including its rumored teardrop selfie camera.



(Image credit: AndroidPure)

The phone will be the follow-up to OnePlus’ flagship, the OnePlus 6, which is widely regarded as one of the best Android phones in its price range.

MORE: OnePlus 6T Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

According to the rumors, the OnePlus 6T is shaping up to be much better than its predecessor. One of the surprising features, according to Android Pure, is the always-on OLED display. It’s all black except for the date and in-display fingerprint ID indicator, so the battery consumption should be really low.

According to our review, no phone has done a better job delivering bang for the buck than the OnePlus 6 — which starts at $546.

(Image credit: AndroidPure)

The photos also show something inconsistent with what we thought we knew: the OnePlus 6T appears to have a headphone jack. Or at least there’s a cut on the bottom that looks like it may be a mini jack port.

If this is truly the OnePlus 6T, that will make a lot of USB-C-to-mini jack dongle haters happy. But, then again, this may be an entirely different phone because it was OnePlus that confirmed the elimination of the mini jack.