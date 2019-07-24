As summer's sweltering weather continues, August is bringing new original seasons and specials to Netflix. Big names this month include GLOW Season 3, Dear White People Volume 3 and the second of Mindhunter.
That's not all, though, as throwback kids shows Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim are returning to the small screen thanks to Netflix original specials. Oh, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance brings that live-action classic back to life.
We're already saying "No!" to his co-star Gaten Matarazzo's upcoming prank show that fools people into thinking they're getting part-time work. Even though the child-actor says that the show's unsuspecting victims will be compensated, this one is a little too real in this economy.
Looking to the future? Netflix is adapting the Cuphead video game into an original TV show, and it's also secured the rights to an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman graphic novel, in a move that stops Amazon Prime Video (which just released Good Omens) from getting yet another Gaiman title.
Note: We’ve bolded the shows and movies that we’re most excited to stream, as well as including the remaining shows set to arrive (and leave) this month (July). Plus, we're also including the movies and shows Netflix will remove this month, and bolding those titles we're trying to remember to watch before they leave.
Coming July 25
- Another Life (Netflix Original)
- Workin' Moms: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Coming July 26
- Boi (Netflix Film)
- The Exception
- Girls With Balls (Netflix Film)
- My First First Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
- The Son (Netflix Film)
- Sugar Rush: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Worst Witch: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Coming July 29
- The Croods
Coming July 30
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Original)
Coming July 31
- Kengan Ashura: Part l (Netflix Anime)
- The Letdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix Film)
- Wentworth: Season 7
Arriving in August (specific date TBA)
- Sacred Games: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 1
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something's Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Arriving August 2
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
- Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
- Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Otherhood (Netflix Film)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Arriving August 4
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 5
- Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
- No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Arriving August 6
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Arriving August 8
- Dollar (Netflix Original)
- Jane The Virgin: Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
- Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 9
- Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
- The Family (Netflix Original)
- GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)
- iZombie: Season 5
- Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)
- Sintonia (Netflix Original)
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Arriving August 13
- Knightfall: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 14
- The 100: Season 6
Arriving August 15
- Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)
Arriving August 16
- 45 rpm (Netflix Original)
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
- Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
- Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
- Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)
- The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)
- MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Selfless
- Sextuplets (Netflix Film)
- Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)
- Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 17
- The Punisher (2004)
Arriving August 20
- Gangs of New York
- Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 21
- American Factory (Netflix Original)
- Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 22
- Love Alarm (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 23
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
- HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 27
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)
Arriving August 29
- Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)
- Kardec (Netflix Film)
- Workin' Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 30
- The A List (Netflix Original)
- CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
- Droppin' Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)
- Locked Up: Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)
- Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
Arriving August 31
- Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Leaving July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
Leaving July 30
Staten Island Summer
Leaving August 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Another Cinderella Story
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Chuggington: Season 1-5
- Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Good Will Hunting
- Gosford Park
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hot Fuzz
- Just Friends
- Legion
- Poltergeist
- Scarface
- Secretariat
- The Butterfly Effect
- The Butterfly Effect 2
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Fifth Element
- The Final Destination
- The Hurt Locker
- The Master
- The Village
- W.
- World War II in Colour
- World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
- Zombieland
Leaving August 2
- The Founder
Leaving August 5
- Mothers and Daughters
- Slow TV: Collection
Leaving August 6
- Love, Rosie
- Zodiac
Leaving August 8
- The Emoji Movie
Leaving August 11
- No Country for Old Men
Leaving August 14
- The Royals: Season 1
Leaving August 15
- World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving August 16
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving August 20
Leaving August 21
- Beautiful Creatures
Leaving August 28
- Wind River
Leaving August 30
- Burnt
Leaving August 31
- Straw Dogs