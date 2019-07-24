As summer's sweltering weather continues, August is bringing new original seasons and specials to Netflix. Big names this month include GLOW Season 3, Dear White People Volume 3 and the second of Mindhunter.

That's not all, though, as throwback kids shows Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim are returning to the small screen thanks to Netflix original specials. Oh, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance brings that live-action classic back to life.

We're already saying "No!" to his co-star Gaten Matarazzo's upcoming prank show that fools people into thinking they're getting part-time work. Even though the child-actor says that the show's unsuspecting victims will be compensated, this one is a little too real in this economy.

Looking to the future? Netflix is adapting the Cuphead video game into an original TV show, and it's also secured the rights to an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman graphic novel, in a move that stops Amazon Prime Video (which just released Good Omens) from getting yet another Gaiman title.

Note: We’ve bolded the shows and movies that we’re most excited to stream, as well as including the remaining shows set to arrive (and leave) this month (July). Plus, we're also including the movies and shows Netflix will remove this month, and bolding those titles we're trying to remember to watch before they leave.

Coming July 25

Another Life (Netflix Original)

Workin' Moms: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Coming July 26

Boi (Netflix Film)

The Exception

Girls With Balls (Netflix Film)

My First First Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

The Son (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Coming July 29

The Croods

Coming July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Original)

Coming July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l (Netflix Anime)

The Letdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix Film)

Wentworth: Season 7

Sacred Games: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something's Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Arriving August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Derry Girls: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Otherhood (Netflix Film)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Arriving August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 5

Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)

No Good Nick: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Arriving August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Arriving August 8

Dollar (Netflix Original)

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director (Netflix Original)

Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Family (Netflix Original)

GLOW: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The InBESTigators (Netflix Family)

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Family)

Sintonia (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Family)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Arriving August 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 14

The 100: Season 6

Arriving August 15

Cannon Busters (Netflix Anime)

Arriving August 16

45 rpm (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Better Than Us (Netflix Original)

Diagnosis (Netflix Original)

Frontera verde (Netflix Original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Family)

The Little Switzerland (Netflix Film)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix Film)

Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Family)

Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 17

The Punisher (2004)

Arriving August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 21

American Factory (Netflix Original)

Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 22

Love Alarm (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)

HERO MASK: Part II (Netflix Anime)

Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

Arriving August 29

Falling Inn Love (Netflix Film)

Kardec (Netflix Film)

Workin' Moms: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 30

The A List (Netflix Original)

CAROLE & TUESDAY (Netflix Anime)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)

Droppin' Cash: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Grande Classe (Netflix Film)

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Family)

Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)

Arriving August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer

Leaving August 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving August 2

The Founder

Leaving August 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving August 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving August 8

The Emoji Movie

Leaving August 11

No Country for Old Men

Leaving August 14

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving August 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving August 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving August 20

Leaving August 21

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving August 28

Wind River

Leaving August 30

Burnt

Leaving August 31