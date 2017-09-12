iPhone X Revealed: All the Big Apple Event News

The iPhone X is finally here.

Apple just unveiled its ultra-premium 10th anniversary iPhone today, as well as an upgraded iPhone 8 and some exciting announcements around iOS, Apple TV and Apple Watch. Here's everything you missed.

The Stunning iPhone X Arrives Nov. 3 for $999

Apple

Apple's insanely high-end 10th anniversary iPhone is official, and it's a beauty. The iPhone X (launching Nov. 3 for $999) features a stunning borderless display, glass panels on the front and back, and a water- and dustproof steel chassis. The phone's new "Super Retina" OLED screen boasts the most pixels of any iPhone, and promises HDR10 support, high color accuracy and Apple's usual 3D touch capabilities. The new edge-to-edge display opens up new gestures, such as the ability to unlock the phone or hop out of apps simply by swiping from the bottom.

The phone's new Face ID feature will allow you to log in by simply looking at the phone, thanks to a special set of sensors and a powerful A11 Bionic processor that promises not to be duped by photos of your face. You'll even be able create cute (or creepy?) "Animoji" that react to your facial gestures.

The iPhone X features dual 12MP cameras with optical image stabilization, with a depth-sensing front cam that allows for portrait-mode selfies. You can also expect 2 more hours of battery life than what you'd get on the iPhone 7.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Glass Designs, Upgraded Cameras

Apple's next mainline smartphone upgrades are the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which take the same overall look of the iPhone 7 and introduce a slick new glass design that allows for wireless charging. The iPhone 8 sports Apple's new A11 Bionic chip, a six-core processor that Apple says is the most powerful in a smartphone yet. This will help power the ARKit augmented reality experiences that developers are already making.

The new phones feature upgraded 12MP cameras, which include new sensors, deeper pixels and a color filter that promises more accurate hues. The cameras can capture at faster framerates, allowing for 1080p capture at up to a silky 240 frames per second. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will start at $799, and will be available for pre-order on Sept. 15 before their Sept. 22 launch.

Apple TV Is Finally Going 4K

The new Apple TV will tout 4K and HDR capabilities, promising rich, colorful images for your favorite streaming content. Apple TV 4K (launching Sept. 22 for $179) will support 4K content from places such as Amazon Video, and will automatically upgrade select iTunes HD movies to 4K versions for free.

The set-top box features Apple's A10X chip for 4 times better performance, and has a revamped interface that brings live sports and news front and center based on your viewing habits. It will continue to support living room gaming, as demonstrated by Sky, a gorgeous new iOS-exclusive 3D adventure from the folks behind Journey.

Apple Watch 3 Launching Sept. 22 With Built-in Cellular

The Apple Watch Series 3 is official, and it has built-in cellular capabilities. That means you can jam out to Apple Music or make calls on the go, even if your iPhone isn't nearby. The new Apple Watch has a new W2 chip that allows it to be 75 percent faster, 50 percent more power efficient, and finally allows the watch's onboard Siri to talk back to you. Watch Series 3 will launch Sept. 22 at $399 with cellular, $329 without, and will knock the price of the Series 1 down to $129.

Speaking of Apple Watch, the wearable's watchOS 4 software is coming Sept. 19, and bringing with it a lot of big new health features. The software will let you more easily see your heart rate, as well as enjoy better built-in coaching features and tools for swimming. Apple will also collect heart rate data to better identify issues such as arrythmia.

Apple Stores are Getting a Redesign

Apple's retail locations are being rebuilt to look more lounge-y, with new features such as a "boardroom" where Apple fans can learn more about the company, and a "Genius Grove" that takes a more casual approach to the Genius bar. There will also be "Today at Apple" events that consist of things like workshops and performances. One of the first revamped stores will be Apple's 5th avenue location in New York City.

Image Credit: Apple

