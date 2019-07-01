iPhone 11 Drawings May Reveal Detailed Designs

Three CAD drawings of what are alleged to be the iPhone XI, XI Max and XIR have emerged, and the simple lines and shapes provide strong additional leads in the ongoing mission to spoil everything about the new iPhone before Apple’s official reveal.

Coming from ‘Mikke’ on Slashleaks (via Slashleaks' Twitter account), a user with many reliable leaks already under their belt, the three images show computer-generated mock-ups of the three iPhone models. They aren’t realistic (as you can see below), but they still give a thorough overview of how the handsets may eventually look.

(Image credit: A CAD drawing of the iPhone 11 Max. Credit: Mikke/Slashleaks)

The three drawings show that the notch is still hogging a lot of space on the display’s top edge, despite Apple's rivals employing different ways to position selfie cameras. Given that the notch still appears to contain all the extra components needed for Face ID, maybe Apple felt it had no choice but to keep the notch almost unchanged from the original iPhone X.

(Image credit: A CAD drawing of the iPhone 11. Credit: Mikke/Slashleaks)

A rear camera patch is also present in all three drawings, with the 11R losing the rightmost large sensor, and having two smaller sensors located in a more central location to compensate. To the potential disappointment of many Apple fans, this thick layer in the top left seems like a much bigger eyesore than the fairly small protruding camera in the iPhone X.

(Image credit: A CAD drawing of the iPhone 11R. Credit: Mikke/Slashleaks)

We’re expecting the iPhone 11 to appear at some point in early September, since that’s when the iPhone XS series and XR debuted in 2018, as did the original iPhone X in 2017. If you want to learn more and stay up to date with Apple’s upcoming phone, then check our iPhone 11 rumor round-up page for regular updates.