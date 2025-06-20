Forget iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro could fix the biggest display issue — and it could look a lot like an Android phone
More leakers claim Face ID will be hiding under the screen
The iPhone 17 is still a few months out, but we keep hearing rumors about the more-distant future — and what the iPhone 18 series may have to offer. These include big changes supposedly coming to the iPhone 18 Pro display, which is exactly what this latest leak is about.
Digital Chat Station posted some details about the iPhone 18 Pro and its Pro Max counterpart over on Weibo. Apparently both phones will be sticking with the 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch displays that we have on the iPhone 16 Pro series — so don't expect any major size changes to either phone.
DCS also notes that the phones will have Face ID underneath the screen, and an HIAA "single-hole screen design." In other words, as we've already heard, this may be the first iPhone to be released with a regular hole-punch camera. All thanks to Face ID components finally being hidden under the display.
iPhones seem to be changing
The selfie camera itself isn't expected to be hidden away until the following year. Early rumors for the 20th anniversary iPhone claim that this device will have a full screen with no interruptions from cameras, cut-outs, notches or anything of that ilk. Though hopefully the under-display camera performance is better than we've seen on other phones.
It's also unclear whether Apple will keep the Dynamic Island pill around, considering it was originally meant to hide the still-visible camera sensors on the iPhone screen. But considering the Pill is supposed to expand and be put to more practical use for the Live Activities feature, I suspect Apple will be keeping it around in some form — even if it means a reconfigured design.
There's still a lot we don't know about the iPhone 18 series, beyond the changes to the Pro's display. However it is speculated that Apple could split up the release of Pro and non-Pro models, with the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Air arriving nearly 6 months after the Pro models.
