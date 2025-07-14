iPhone 17 could feature 'significant' changes to the Dynamic Island — what we know

The iPhone 17 may not be expected to get major changes to its front camera cutout, but according to a new rumor it could be the start of a "significant evolution" that'll take place over the next few years.

We've already heard some rumors the Dynamic Island could be redesigned on the iPhone 17. Now leaker Majin Bu has corroborated those claims in a new interview, stating that "Apple appears committed to making it more functional and integrated"

Bu added that the changes "could mark a step forward in device interaction," but they're keeping all the details to themselves for the time being. Which is a little frustrating, but it's hinted that we may be hearing more details about the changes in the near future.

The Dynamic Island will hit its third birthday later this year, and is probably due some kind of upgrade.

It makes sense that the Dynamic Island would be undergoing some changes at some point. The iPhone 18 is expected to hide all the remaining Face ID sensors underneath the screen, leaving a simple circular cutout for the camera. Meanwhile the iPhone 20 is supposedly the first iPhone to offer an under display selfie camera — offering a true uninterrupted full screen.

With no real cutout to go with it, the Dynamic Island is going to need to undergo some changes. So it makes sense that Apple might pre-empt the change and start getting the feature ready for the changes.

Plus the Dynamic Island will hit its third birthday later this year, and is probably due some kind of upgrade. Though it isn't clear what kind of changes we could expect right now, I'd hope that any changes do come with some extra functionality.

Naturally we won't find out for sure until the iPhone 17 launch event, which is now expected to happen during the week of September 8. In the meantime you can check out all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max hubs.

