Save $100 on This Android Phone with Integrated Alexa

If you're in the market for a big-screen phone that offers blazing performance, exceptional battery life, and a boatload of features, look no further than the Huawei Mate 9.

Normally priced at $599, the Android smartphone is currently on sale for $499.99 via Amazon. That's an extra $41 off its Prime Day price of $540.

The Mate 9 has a giant, 5.9-inch, full-HD screen that offers bright, gorgeous colors. Although it uses an LCD screen instead of OLED, it offers a peak brightness of 630 nits, which in our hands-on review proved to be brighter than the Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7 Plus, and LG V20.

The phone packs Huawei's Kirin 960 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Its Geekbench 4 score topped mainstream competitors like the iPhone 7 Plus and Google Pixel XL. For everyday use, that means you'll notice no lag or slowdowns whatsoever. Its battery also lasted 12 hours and 6 minutes, which again blew away the competition.

The Mate 9 is also one of a few smartphones with Alexa integration. The one caveat is that you must push an icon on the screen in order to speak with Alexa.

All things said, the Mate 9 is a solid pick if you want an Android smartphone with the top-tier performance and unique features.