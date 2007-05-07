HP Photosmart M437: Easy to Use and Fully Automatic

Introduction
Front view of the HP Photosmart M437.
The Specs Chart
|Manufacturer / Model
|HP M437
|Type
|Compact
|Sensor
|1/2.5" 5 Mpixel CCD
|Maximum resolution
|2576X 1920
|Lens
|f/2.8 - f/8 (wide); f/4.8- f/7.6 (tele) 32 - 96 mm (35 mm equivalent)
|Viewfinder display
|2.0" screen (153,000 pixel)
|Focusing
|Auto Focus, Macro
|Metering
|Auto
|Shooting modes
|9 still + movie
|Shutter
|2-1/1000 s
|Sensitivities
|Auto (ISO 100, 200, 400, 800 - not user configurable)
|White balance
|Auto
|Flash
|built-in
|File formats
|JPEG (EXIF 2.2), MPEG-4
|Video
|320 X 240 QVGA, 24 fps
|Memory media
|16 MB internal, SD
|Interface
|USB
|Video out
|No
|Power supply
|AA batteries (Li-ion or rechargeable recommended)
|Dimensions
|3.80 X 2.4 X 1.0"
(96.2 x 62.2 x 26.2 mm)
|Weight
|128.5 g (without battery and memory)
|Software
|HP Photosmart Express