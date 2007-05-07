Trending

HP Photosmart M437: Easy to Use and Fully Automatic

The Photosmart M437's nine shooting modes eliminates the complexity of a digital camera while ensuring good results in a variety of shooting conditions.

Introduction

Front view of the HP Photosmart M437.

The Specs Chart

Manufacturer / ModelHP M437
TypeCompact
Sensor1/2.5" 5 Mpixel CCD
Maximum resolution2576X 1920
Lensf/2.8 - f/8 (wide); f/4.8- f/7.6 (tele) 32 - 96 mm (35 mm equivalent)
Viewfinder display2.0" screen (153,000 pixel)
FocusingAuto Focus, Macro
MeteringAuto
Shooting modes9 still + movie
Shutter2-1/1000 s
SensitivitiesAuto (ISO 100, 200, 400, 800 - not user configurable)
White balanceAuto
Flashbuilt-in
File formatsJPEG (EXIF 2.2), MPEG-4
Video320 X 240 QVGA, 24 fps
Memory media16 MB internal, SD
InterfaceUSB
Video outNo
Power supplyAA batteries (Li-ion or rechargeable recommended)
Dimensions3.80 X 2.4 X 1.0"
(96.2 x 62.2 x 26.2 mm)
Weight128.5 g (without battery and memory)
SoftwareHP Photosmart Express

