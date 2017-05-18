Google Assistant Just Mixed Me a Drink

When Google's Scott Huffman announced the release of an SDK for Google Assistant at the keynote kicking off this year's Google I/O, he urged developers to put the voice-powered assistant to unique uses on all sort of devices. "Speakers, toys, drink-mixing robots, whatever crazy device you can think of," the Google executive said.

Huffman wasn't kidding about the drink-mixing robots.



(Image credit: The Mocktails Mixer at Google I/O 2017 (Credit: Philip Michaels/Tom's Guide))

Wander around the grounds at Google I/O 2017, and you'd run into the Mocktails Mixer, a device that taps into Google Assistant's speech recognition and AI tools to whip you up some liquid refreshment.

The Mocktails Mixer is the brain child of Pittsburgh-based Deeplocal, which bills itself as an innovation study. It's certainly an innovative use of Google Assistant and one that didn't require a big hardware investment. The drink mixer is built off a Raspberry Pi and an Arduino microcontroller. You've got a power supply and some pumps, with Google Assistant supplying the rest of the magic.

It wasn't long before I was enjoying a Mang-I/O, which is a combination of mango, cucumber, honey syrup, fresh lime juice, and non-alcoholic ginger beer.

All told, the systems costs a few hundred dollars to make, according to the Mocktails Mixer if you ask it nicely enough.



The result is a machine that can mix drinks on your vocal command. Say to the Google Assistant inside the machine "Let's talk to Mocktails Mixer," and the familiar Assistant gives way to a new AI-powered voice. Ask the Mocktails Mixer what's on the menu, and it will rattle off your choices. Pick a drink, and the AI leaps into action. You can even prod it to tell a joke, if you like one-liners about Java programmers.



