This Is How the Galaxy S9 Could Beat iPhone X

Samsung's Galaxy S9 will reportedly come with a variety of hardware improvements. But it looks like the software might steal the show.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe, who has been right more than wrong in the past about Samsung rumors, says the company is working on a new software platform called Samsung Galaxy AI UX. In a tweet, Ice Universe suggested it's possible the feature finds its way to the Galaxy S9. He added that the software will likely be unveiled in February.



Ice Universe didn't provide too many details on Galaxy AI UX, but it's possible the software will power the Galaxy S9. And that software could include elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning that we haven't seen in Galaxy handsets so far. Automation and smart home controls could also play a role, and in an image, Ice Universe showed that Bixby also appears to be playing a central role in Galaxy AI UX.

MORE: Foldable Galaxy X Just Confirmed by Samsung Leak

As BGR noted, which earlier reported on the software, Samsung has been hinting in recent weeks that the Galaxy S9 could come with advanced software. Just this month, an unidentified Samsung executive said that the Galaxy S9 will benefit from an "innovative user experience" that will complement the smartphone's hardware. The executive didn't provide details on those plans.



Rumors surrounding the Galaxy S9 have been floating for months. But most of those rumors have centered on the device's new hardware, including claims that it will ship the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and have a dual-lens rear camera. The smartphone is also expected to come with a similar design to the Galaxy S8 and will likely have a physical fingerprint sensor on the back in a better location.



Adding a new software experience to the handset could help to differentiate the S9 from its predecessor. But it also needs to work well out of the box. When Bixby launched earlier this year, the virtual personal assistant was lacking certain critical features that made it far less useful than some had hoped.



If Samsung is indeed planning a new software experience for the Galaxy S9, look for the company to deliver it in February or March alongside its smartphone unveiling. Samsung could release the Galaxy S9 as early as March.