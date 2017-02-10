Galaxy S8 Finally Gets a Launch Window

The wraps will soon come off the Galaxy S8. We already know Samsung won't be debuting its new flagship at Mobile World Congress in late February, but we now have a much better idea of when it will be unveiled to the public.





(Image credit: A Galaxy S8 concept. Credit: iPhone-Crash/YouTube)

Samsung will be holding a press event late in March in New York City to unveil its Galaxy S8, The Wall Street Journal is reporting on Friday, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. While the sources didn't provide an exact date, earlier reports have suggested that Samsung could hold the event on March 29.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is one of the more sought-after and rumored devices in the mobile industry. When the device reaches store shelves, it's expected to offer a curved screen and move its home button to under its display. Samsung will also offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the device and will feature an all-new virtual personal assistant named Bixby.

MORE: Galaxy S8 Could Cost Nearly $1,000

The Journal's sources on Friday corroborated many of the rumors that have surfaced of late, including Samsung's plans to offer two versions of the Galaxy S8 with different screen sizes. However, apparently both versions will come with curved screens, a big departure from the Galaxy S7, which came in two variants but only one that had a curved display.

In addition, the Galaxy S8 will likely come with a button on the side that will be used to activate Bixby, according to the Journal's sources. However, it's now believed that Bixby won't be based on Viv Labs' technology and instead be an upgraded version of Samsung's earlier assistant, S Voice. There had been some hope that Bixby would rely solely on the technology developed by Viv Labs, but that apparently isn't happening.

Exactly when the Galaxy S8 will reach store shelves remains to be seen, but it's been rumored that Samsung is planning a mid-April release for the upcoming handset.