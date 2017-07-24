Galaxy S8 Active Leaked with Massive Battery

Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active will soon hit store shelves, and now new leaked images suggest it comes with a sleeker finish that you might expect. You can also expect a positively huge battery compared to the Galaxy S8.

(Image credit: SamMobile/@Nique0201)

The folks over at SamMobile have published images they obtained of the Galaxy S8 Active. The photos show a handset that looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S8, but offers a reinforced body to protect it from drops and other possible damage.

Like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S8 Active doesn't have a physical home button on the front. Instead, Samsung has reduced its bezel size to allow for more screen real estate. The Galaxy S8 Active's bezels aren't as thin as the Galaxy S8's, but they're still much smaller than in previous models.

Additionally, Samsung has stuck to a flat screen in the Galaxy S8 Active, rather than the curved display you'd find in the Galaxy S8. It also comes with the same button arrangement as its predecessor, including a button on the right that will ostensibly activate Bixby, Samsung's new virtual personal assistant.

If you want your phone to last all day, you'll be happy to learn that Samsung will reportedly bundle a big, 4,000mAh battery in the device. By comparison, the Galaxy S8 has a 3,000 mAh battery and the S8 Plus a 3,500 mAh battery.

While the leaks didn't share key specs, several rumors have suggested the Galaxy S8 Active will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

On the back, you'll find a rugged surface that's reinforced by ample cushioning around the sides. The value delivered in the Galaxy S8 Active comes from that protection. If you drop the device, for instance, you're less likely to suffer damage. The Galaxy S8 Active is designed for those who have slippery hands or often take their devices on the go and beat them up.

The leaked images suggest Samsung has unfortunately stuck to the same fingerprint design as in the Galaxy S8. That means you'll find the fingerprint sensor directly next to the rear camera, creating the possibility of smudging the lens while you're reaching for the sensor on the back.

We're still waiting on an exact launch date for the Galaxy S8 Active, but since the Galaxy Note 8 is just a month away, look for Samsung to get the Active out sooner rather than later.