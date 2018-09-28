Samsung's Galaxy S10 Will Look Dramatically Different

When Samsung unveils its Galaxy S10 flagship early next year, it should look anything but iterative.



Samsung will deliver "no less than nine" new gradient color schemes for its Galaxy S10, OnLeaks' Steve Hemmerstoffer is reporting, citing sources. Hemmerstoffer was quick to note that he hasn't been able to confirm the rumor with Samsung, but did say that his reliable sources are expecting those color options.

In addition to new colors, Samsung is reportedly planning a revamped design with a long-awaited virtual fingerprint sensor baked into the smartphone's screen. The smartphone could prove to be the biggest update from Samsung in quite some time.

Aside from that, Hemmerstoffer added that Samsung's Galaxy S10 "PVT is just around the corner." PVT stands for Product Validation Testing, which occurs when a smartphone's design has been finalized and it's time to start testing it to see if it can be released.

Samsung has long had strong ties to color in its flagship handsets. The company usually launches its devices in a handful of colors and then makes exclusive color options available on different carrier networks.

Offering nine color gradients at launch, however, would be a first for Samsung. And using color gradients suggests that the company is aiming at creating a major design change in the handset. Samsung's current flagships come with a single color design and glossy finishes that can create some variation in hue when viewed at different angles or light. A color gradient, however, means the phones will have a color transition on their rear.

Although Samsung hasn't said much about the Galaxy S10, Forbes, which earlier cited the OnLeaks report, noted that Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said last week at a speaking engagement that the Galaxy S10 would offer "amazing" colors.

The Galaxy S10 should also be the first phone to feature Qualcomm's next Snapdragon processor, and one version of the handset may even offer 5G capability.

According to reports, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S10 as early as CES in January or as late as Mobile World Congress in February.