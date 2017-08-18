Here's the Final Galaxy Note 8 Design

Just days from its official launch, a Galaxy Note 8 dummy unit has surfaced, showcasing exactly what the handset will look like.

To be clear, a dummy unit is not the real thing. Instead, it's fake, non-working unit that will be on display at retail stores to showcase what the device looks like. Regardless, it's an exact replica of the real thing, so the dummy unit should tell us exactly what the device looks like.

In this case, SamMobile has obtained several images via Weibo of what it says, is the Galaxy Note 8 dummy. The handset in question comes with a big, curved screen that stretches across the device's face. There's no room for a physical home button or fingerprint sensor on the front. Instead, Samsung has placed the sensor on the back of the device next to its rear-facing cameras.

Speaking of the cameras, there are two on the rear panel sitting horizontally next to each other. This is the first time that Samsung has offered a dual-camera array in one of its handsets. A flash is separating the cameras and the fingerprint sensor.

Like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that preceded it, the Galaxy Note 8 has volume buttons on the left and a power button on the right. You'll also find a dedicated Bixby button under the volume buttons for activating the virtual personal assistant.

Samsung hasn't confirmed final details on the Galaxy Note 8, but has said that the smartphone will be unveiled in New York City on Aug. 23. Aside from the features in the dummy unit — which have all been tipped in countless rumors over the last several months — there's talk that the device could ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with a price tag of more than $1,000.

We'll ultimately find out everything we want to know about the Galaxy Note 8 next week. And as always, Tom's Guide will be there to cover every last detail. So be sure to check back next week to learn all about the new Galaxy Note 8.