Canon Announces EOS Rebel T4i DSLR

The new T4i integrates an 18 MP CMOS image sensor, comes with the DIGIC 5 image processor from higher-end models and supports image shooting of up to five frames per second in an ISO range of 100–12800.

Additional updates include an updated, faster and more accurate autofocus system that uses a two-dimensional contrast detection for still images. For video recording, the new continuous autofocus helps the camera to only record sounds of the scene that is targeted. An embedded 3.0-inch, 1 MP touchscreen now serves as the interface to control advanced still and video capabilities, Canon said.

Coinciding with the launch of the T4i is the availability of two new lenses that cater especially for the continuous AF during video recording. Canon is offering the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens and the EF 40mm f/2.8 STM lens that use the company's new "Stepping Motor" technology, which silences the lenses when focusing.

The T4i is scheduled to go on sale at the end of this month for $850 for the camera body. The DSLR is priced at $950 when bundled with an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II lens kit. The Movie Kit bundle with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens rings in at $1200.

As standalone products, the movie-focused lenses EF 40mm f/2.8 STM lens and the new EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM will be available for $200 and $550, respectively.