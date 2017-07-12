You Can Grab Google Home Now for Just $90

If you didn't snag an Amazon Echo during yesterday's Prime Day madness, Google now has a pretty sweet offer of its own.

Newegg is currently offering Google Home for $89.99 via coupon code "17FAN109". That's $40 off list and the best price we've ever seen for Google's smart home speaker.

It's also worth noting that Newegg's price beats Google's current Google Home discount, which drops the device to just $99.

For the uninitiated, Google Home is a small, voice-powered hub that can turn down a Nest thermostat setting, turn on Philips Hue lights, or play tracks from a wide range of music services, including Google Play Music and YouTube Red.

If you're invested in the Google ecosystem, Google Home can control your calendar, access your Chromecast, and even check your email. When it comes to audio, Google Home actually has the edge over Amazon's Echo, due to the fact that it comes with more integrated speakers than the echo. It also sounds better from angles thanks to Google's commitment to 360-degree sound.,

Newegg's sale ends on Thursday, so be sure to grab your Google Home before then.