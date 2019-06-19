Best Audio and Hi-Fi Deals in June 2019

Looking for the best audio and hi-fi deals on headphones, soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers? If so, then you've come to the right place. Retailers are currently offering a smorgasbord of audio discounts this month to minimize the burden on your wallet.

If you're bargain shopping for a pair of great sounding noise-cancelling wireless headphones, listen up. Currently, ebay has the Currently, you can get the Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Headphones for $105. That's $95 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth headphones.



They feature Bluetooth connectivity, one-push noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and on-ear music, call, and volume controls.

I own these headphone and use them on my daily commute two and from the office, as well as sporadically throughout the day at my desk. When I want to block out surrounding noise, I push the dedicated AI noise cancelling button located on the left earcup.



Within seconds, it analyzes ambient noise to enable the most suitable of three different NC modes. Whether I'm listening to music or podcasts on Spotify, the CH700Ns do a stellar job at not letting outside noise interrupt my listening session.



In terms of sound, these headphones deliver superb, spatial high-res audio. When listening to Doja Cat's, "Tia Tamera", the vocals are crisp and backed by rich sound with punchy bass.



Sony signature sound and an over-ear design that cups your ears to 1.57-inch neodymium magnet drivers lets you hear music unlike ever before. Plus, you can use the free Sony Headphones Connect App for iOS and Android to tweak the audio to your liking.



When it comes to build quality, the Sony CH700Ns have a solid yet lightweight construction. Their padded ear cushions, swiveling earcups and adjustable padded headband offer wearing comfort and a customizable fit.



The headphones' built-in rechargeable battery promises up to 35 hours of music playback. As someone who averages about 4 to 5 hours of use during a typical work week, I only need to charge them once a week. To check the battery status, I tap the power button on the earcup and an automated Siri-like voice indicates if my battery level is low, medium or high.



If I ever forget to charge them, I can use the optional 3.5mm detachable cable it came with for wired listening in a pinch.



My only gripe with these headphones is that although the earcups can fold flat, they don't collapse any further. It would be nice if they could fold into a more compact size, like the Sony WH-1000XM3.



Despite that one design flaw, I rate them 4.5 out of 5 for their durable build, hi-res sound, and fast Bluetooth connectivity. They're the perfect choice for anyone who wants great sounding noise-cancelling wireless headphones for an affordable price.

Whether you're an audiophile, casual listener, movie buff or just looking for the best AirPods alternatives, we've hand-picked some of the best audio deals online you can get right now.



Here are some more of the best audio deals you can score right now.

Looking for the best TV soundbar you can get for your new HDTV? If so, Walmart currently has the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System on sale for $199 ($50 off).

