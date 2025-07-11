Yes, I have a Bose soundbar. Yes, I just watch 'The Simpsons'. Yes, we exist. Now you can get the same Bose soundbar for $100 off for Prime Day — and today's your last chance

Today's the last day of Prime Day. The last day you're going to be inundated with best discount this and epic savings that. We're tracking the best Prime Day deals live, so head over there if you want to catch discounts on everything from TVs to Lego.

Thankfully, the Bose soundbar I use every day is discounted for this year's Prime Day sales. Right now the Bose Smart Soundbar (2024) is $399 at Amazon, a saving of $100 (or $150, if you take its post-tariff MSRP).

I actually couldn't live without my Bose soundbar. I may just watch "The Simpsons" and other silly little TV shows, but the Bose Smart Soundbar makes it sound so much better. Oh, and it has AirPlay, so I can play music on Spotify or Qobuz direct from my phone. Neat, huh?

Bose Smart Soundbar 2024: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Bose Smart Soundbar is a perfect TV speaker upgrade that also slots right in to your smart home ecosystem. I love being able to play music from my phone and watch TV that sounds epic. The Smart Soundbar is also compatible with Bose's standalone subwoofers and rear speakers so can be upgraded with time. It's got a 3.0.2 channel setup and is capable of Dolby Atmos too (but would sound even better with a separate subwoofer).

No, this is not its lowest price. The Bose Smart Soundbar (2024) has dropped as low as $329 before. But that was last year, when its MSRP was $499. Unfortunately, in May, the Bose Smart Soundbar increased to $549 — I wonder why?

Anyway... it dropped back down to $499 just before Prime Day, so hopefully $499 is the permanent MSRP now.

$399 is still an excellent deal for this soundbar though. Most soundbars sound terrible when playing music, but not the Bose Smart Soundbar. It's by far the best soundbar for music I've ever tested. It's also beyond easy to play music direct from Spotify or Qobuz as the soundbar has AirPlay.

When I was testing the Bose Smart Soundbar, I watched 4K UHD Blu-rays to test its Dolby Atmos performance. You can rest assured that I tested it properly before taking it home and just watching "The Simpsons" like a little gremlin.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In my Bose Smart Soundbar review, I wrote, "In the opening scene [of Top Gun: Maverick], the clinking of metal as the jets landed and took off were clear. These quiet, high-frequency sound effects were clearer than the Polk Signa S4. The Bose Smart Soundbar’s treble is super clear on default settings, and the whooshing of rope sounds were balanced and audible over ‘Danger Zone’."

Yes, there are technically better soundbars out there. But for me, the Bose Smart Soundbar is perfect. It sounds awesome for watching TV (and movies on streaming services) and plays music well. What more could I ask for?

