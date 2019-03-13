Apple's Big 'Show Time' Event March 25: Three Things to Expect

Apple Show Time Event Cheat Sheet: 3 things to expect

Apple’s new video service, as reported by Bloomberg, will mostly feature programming from outside companies at first. HBO, Starz and Showtime look to be locked down as partners for launch.

Apple will offer a premium news service that combines magazines and newspapers for a monthly subscription; it will be included in the Apple News app as part of the iOS 12.2 update.

Apple is also working Goldman Sachs on a credit card offering inside Apple Pay, which will include a refresh of the app’s design.

Spring brings showers, flowers and Apple events. Get ready: At 10 a.m. Pacific on March 25, Apple will show off its latest products at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.



The products likely won’t be of the hardware variety. Instead, Apple is rumored to be prepping a streaming TV service and news subscription bundle. The invitation Apple sent out to the press on March 11 indicates as much: “It’s show time,” the black-and-white image reads beneath a classic white Apple logo.

Showtime is traditionally one word, so the separation of the two seems intentional.

Here’s what we expect to see.

Apple Video service



Bloomberg has confirmed that Apple will announce its long-awaited streaming service at the upcoming event. The company is currently "racing" to secure content partnerships in time for the announcement.



The company has been working on original video content for years, and the service will likely be integrated into the iPhone, iPad, and set top box's TV app. It could even be bundled with Apple Music. It’s unclear how much Apple’s streaming service will cost or what content will be offered.

Apple's original content — which so far includes Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke — has not provided the company a hit. This has pushed the Apple to hire big names and greenlight various projects, which will total "dozens of original programs" according to Bloomberg's Feb. 13 report.

Deadline Hollywood reported that Apple is near a deal for a sci-fi series from Simon Kinberg (who played a major role in Fox's X-Men movies) and David Weil. Apple's also announced a "multi-year content partnership" with entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey. Other big names signed to contracts include Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg.

Apple has also signed a deal with Justin Lin, which will find the Fast & Furious director creating two original programs for Apple to stream.



The company is also in talks with HBO, CBS, AT&T and Lions Gate's Starz network. Netflix and Hulu, according to Bloomberg, are not expected to be partners.

New Apple News

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Apple plans to offer a $9.99/month news subscription service, which it will announce March 25. Apple’s plans have reportedly caused controversy with news publishers, because the company is rumored to be asking for a 50 percent cut of the subscriptions sold in the Apple News app.

The Bloomberg report says the new subscription service will be offered through the Apple News app, which will be overhauled for the iOS 12.2 software update that is expected to hit the week of the event.

What Not to Expect

While we would like to see a new iPad, AirPods 2 and the long-awaited AirPower charging mat, but this event will likely focus on services rather than devices.