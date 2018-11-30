Amazon UK's Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Are Back, For One Day Only

Amazon is rerunning some of its best tech deals again, just in time for the end of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale period. In combination with the free UK standard delivery offer it released this week, you can make significant savings on some great items.

Our favourites of the new and returning deals are below.

Logitech C920 Webcam - £24.99 (save £65)

With an astonishing 72% off, this Logitech webcam is a fantastic deal. It can record you up to 1080p quality, focussing automatically and ensuring that no matter the light level, your video will be contrasted properly. It is also equipped with two microphones, making it a handy accomplice for video calls and streaming.

Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64Gb memory card - £529 (save £184.99)

Samsung’s S8 remains a desirable handset, with a great processor, iris-scanning security and the Bixby digital assistant. The addition of another 64Gb of storage thanks to the memory card Amazon’s throwing in means that you can really indulge on video and photos using the S8’s 12MP and 8MP cameras, without worrying that you’re going to suddenly run out of storage.

Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive - £119.99 (save £60)

Eight terabytes of space is a very large amount, and that’s what this Seagate hard drive provides. It connects to your PC or Mac as you’d expect, and would be a good back-up or repository for memory-heavy videos, photos or games. On that note, you could also use this with a PS4 or XB1 console, and make sure you won’t run out of space for your expanding collection of interactive media in a hurry.

Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse - £32.99 (save £37)

A good mouse can make using a computer more enjoyable and easier to use, especially for gaming. The Logitech G502 is as customisable as you would ever need it to be, with 11 programmable buttons, instant DPI changing, removable weights, and on-board profiles so it’s set up how you want it as soon as you boot up your game.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch - £139 (save £60.99)

Available in four different colours (including an Amazon exclusive white), the Fitbit Versa adds to the average smartwatch the company’s focus on health and exercise tracking. Personalised workout instructions are displayed right on your wrist, along with your heart rate. You are also able to store and play music, use other smartwatch apps, and take everywhere thanks to its waterproofing and four-day battery life.