Indie Hit Sword and Sorcery Sells Over 1.5M, Developers Breaks Down Numbers

Capybara Games's indie adventure game Superbrothers: Sword & Sorcery EP is a hit, even by mainstream standards. Since the game's release on iPad in March 2011, the game has sold 1.5 million copies over Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. To provide a little more insight into the game's success, Capy has released an infographic breaking down the sales figures for the game.

Surprisingly, a majority of Superbrothers's sales came from both the iOS and the Humble Bundle -- 33 percent and 34 percent of total sales respectively. Yes, the sales from Superbrothers being a part of the Humble Bundle caused it to outsell the game's lifespan on the iOS.

However, since the Humble Bundle sells its games at a pay-what-you-want scheme, profits from iOS sales were much higher. Clocking in at second place in net revenue was Steam at 19 percent (compared to iOS's 55 percent), which is still rather impressive considering that Steam only accounted for 7 percent of total sales.

When looking at full price purchases versus discount purchases, 86 percent of iOS users bought it at full price. Steam users were split evenly at 50 percent and Google Play buyers were at 23 percent full price.