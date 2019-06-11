Prime Day Preview: $10 Off Our Favorite Streaming Sticks

We're roughly a month away from the start of Amazon Prime Day, yet we're already seeing a variety of Prime Day like discounts on some of our favorite gear.

This week, some of the best streaming devices of 2019 are on sale. For instance, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $49. That's $10 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this Editor's Choice streamer. Meanwhile, the rarely discounted Google Chromecast Ultra 4K is also on sale for $59 ($10 off).

Other noteworthy deals include:

Google Chromecast Ultra

Now there is a catch. There's a high probability that all of these streaming devices will be a few bucks cheaper on Amazon Prime Day. However, if you can't wait till then — or need a Father's Day gift — these are all excellent deals.