Is Your Router Infected? Use This Tool to Find Out

The now-notorious Russian VPNFilter malware, designed to infect several dozen models of home Wi-Fi routers and network-attached storage drives, shows no sign of slowing down. But there's now a test to see whether your router might be infected.

(Image credit: Magnetic MCC/Shutterstock)

The simple browser-based test, called VPNFilter Check, was developed by antivirus maker Symantec and is on the Symantec website at http://www.symantec.com/filtercheck/. All you need to do is to browse to that site and click the big green button.

One caveat: This isn't a perfect test. It checks for only one component of the VPNFilter malware, the SSLer plugin that knocks a web connection down from encrypted HTTPS to plain old unencrypted HTTP. Other components of the multi-part malware could still be present on your router.

But if your connection does test positive, then you'll definitely need to factory-reset your router, as detailed in our previous article on VPNFilter. We're reproducing the list of routers known to be affected below.

Impacted Routers

Not all of these devices are sold in North America:

Asus RT-AC66U

Asus RT-N10

Asus RT-N10E

Asus RT-N10U

Asus RT-N56U

Asus RT-N66U

Asus support page

D-Link DES-1210-08P

D-Link DIR-300

D-Link DIR-300A

D-Link DSR-250N

D-Link DSR-500N

D-Link DSR-1000

D-Link DSR-1000N

D-Link support page specifically for VPNFilter

Huawei HG8245

Unofficial reset instructions; we couldn't find the firmware

Linksys E1200

Linksys E2500

Linksys E3000

Linksys E3200

Linksys E4200

Linksys RV082

Linksys WRVS4400N

Linksys support page

MikroTik CCR1009

MikroTik CCR1016

MikroTik CCR1036

MikroTik CCR1072

MikroTik CRS109

MikroTik CRS112

MikroTik CRS125

MikroTik RB411

MikroTik RB450

MikroTik RB750

MikroTik RB911

MikroTik RB921

MikroTik RB941

MikroTik RB951

MikroTik RB952

MikroTik RB960

MikroTik RB962

MikroTik RB1100

MikroTik RB1200

MikroTik RB2011

MikroTik RB3011

MikroTik RB Groove

MikroTik RB Omnitik

MikroTik STX5

MicroTik support page, which is pretty confusing

Netgear DG834

Netgear DGN1000

Netgear DGN2200

Netgear DGN3500

Netgear FVS318N

Netgear MBRN3000

Netgear R6400

Netgear R7000

Netgear R8000

Netgear WNR1000

Netgear WNR2000

Netgear WNR2200

Netgear WNR4000

Netgear WNDR3700

Netgear WNDR4000

Netgear WNDR4300

Netgear WNDR4300-TN

Netgear UTM50

Netgear support page

QNAP TS251

QNAP TS439 Pro

Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

QNAP firmware download page

TP-Link R600VPN

TP-Link TL-WR741ND

TP-Link TL-WR841N

TP-Link support page

Ubiquiti NSM2

Ubiquiti PBE M5

Ubiquiti firmware and documentation

Upvel -- unknown models

Upvel firmware downloads (in Russian)

ZTE Devices ZXHN H108N

ZTE support page