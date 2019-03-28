How to Turn On Night Mode for the Galaxy S10

The OneUI interface developed by Samsung brings a long-awaited dark mode to the Galaxy S10. Apps that take advantage of Night Mode could save battery and might even help you focus.

Night Mode is an incredibly useful feature that many Android phones don’t have — at least until Android Q introduces a system-wide dark mode later this year. (Apple’s iOS 13 is rumored to be bringing the same feature to iPhones this year, too.)

A bonus: Because Night Mode is part of the OneUI interface, other Samsung devices running Android 9.0 Pie can also take advantage of the new feature.

Night Mode is incredibly easy to turn on, and will make your S10 easier on the eyes. Here’s how to do that.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap on Display.

3. Toggle on Night Mode to immediately activate it.

4. Tap on Night Mode to customize when it turns on.You can schedule Night mode to turn on from sunset to sunrise, or create a custom schedule.

