Prime Day Sneak Peek: $52 Off Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones

Quality noise cancelling headphones don't come cheap. So any opportunity to save money is always welcome. For that reason, you'll want to take advantage of this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones for $298 ($52 off) The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones rarely go on sale, but you can currently get them for $298. They offer excellent noise cancelling tech and superb battery life. View Deal

For a limited time, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $298. Traditionally priced at $349.99, that's $52 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3s feature excellent noise cancelling technology, superb battery life (up to 30 hours), and support for Alexa and Google Assistant. We also loved their lightweight, cozy design and the accompanying Sony Connect app, which is great for adjusting the headphones' sound quality to your liking.

In real-world tests, enabling the headphones' noice-cancelling mode immersed us in our Spotify playlist. It successfully silenced most of the environmental raucous that's synonymous with New York City, from police sirens to street construction.

This Sony WH-1000XM3 deal won't last long, so don't miss your chance to score these headphones at their best price of the year.