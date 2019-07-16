Bose's name is synonymous with premium audio. However, it's also commonly associated with high prices. But now that Amazon Prime Day is here, we're seeing some killer Bose deals. From soundbars to noise-cancelling headphones, get ready for some steep Prime Day Bose discounts. Here's what's still available today:

Prime Day Bose deals you can buy right now

The Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are worth considering if you're looking for buds that are sporty, sweat-resistant, and affordable. There are still no noteworthy deals on Bose's noise-cancelling 'phones at the moment, but that could change as we head into day two of Prime Day. Make sure to check back as we report on the latest Bose deals.