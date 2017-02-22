Save $37 Now on Nest Thermostat

From security cameras to thermostats, it seems every product is connected to the Internet these days. To help you outfit your home with the latest tech — and not go broke in the process — Target is currently taking 15 percent off some of Nest's most popular smart home devices when you use coupon code "NEST".

That includes rarely discounted items like the Nest Thermostat and Nest Protect Smoke Detector. The sale is valid through Saturday.

Nest Thermostat for $211.65 ($37 off)

The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats on the market. It can easily learn your preferences and adjust your home temperature accordingly. This Editors' Choice device is the second-best smart thermostat we've reviewed and it plays well with other smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo, Logitech Harmony Remote, and Google Home.

The Nest Protect goes above and beyond your average combo unit by combining a photoelectric smoke sensor, carbon monoxide sensor, heat sensor, ambient light sensor, and humidity sensors. This means it can better detect slow and fast-burning fires. The device can also be monitored and controlled via an app. Currently priced at $84.99, it's at its lowest price ever.

Nest Outdoor Security Camera for $169.99 ($30 off)

The Nest Outdoor Security Camera offers high quality video and audio with an easy-to-use app that just about anyone can master. There's no local storage option, which means you'll need to become a Nest Aware subscriber to use the camera's distinguishing features. Otherwise, this outdoor camera provides good functionality.

Nest Security Camera for $169.15 ($29 off)

The successor to the Dropcam, the Nest Security Camera sets the standard for wireless home security cameras. It features a wide-angle lens that records at a crystal clear 1080p resolution. Its night vision is also unbeatable.