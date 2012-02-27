Samsung Introduces Stylish Branded SD Memory Cards

The company announced microSD and SDHC memory cards that come in brushed metal design. Both form factors come in a basic version that delivers 7 MB/s write speed and up to 24 MB/s read speed, as well as "Extreme Speed" versions with up to 21 MB/s write speed and 24 MB/s read speed.
The regular SD/SDHC and microSD/microSDHC cards are available with capacities ranging from 2 GB to 32 GB, while the faster models are only available in 8 GB and 16 GB versions. Prices begin at $10 for the 2 GB cards and reach to $90 for the 32 GB models. If it matters, Samsung guarantees that the cards are extremely rugged and can withstand the force of a 3,200 pound vehicle, and resist a magnetic impact of up to 10,000 gauss, which the manufacturer says is "slightly less than the power of a medical imaging magnet". You can submerge the cards for up to 24 hours in water.
By comparison, Samsung's cards are not the fastest flash cards that are currently available on the market. For example, Samsung's Extreme SDXC cards are promised to deliver read and write speeds of up to 45 MB/s. However, the suggested retail prices of Samsung's cards are about 25 percent below those of comparable Sandisk cards. A 15 MB/s 32 GB Sandisk SDHC Ultra card currently ships with a suggested retail price of $126.
35$... is this the card that they mentioned?
found samsung version...
32gb = 54$
16gb = 30$
8gb = 25$
4gb = 8$
2gb = 10$
apparently the sweet spot for price per $ is the 32gb
They forgot to benchmark what a 3 year old can do to it.
I agree 100%. This is a very good example of form over function.
I think it is aimed at the folks who like to install neon lights in their cases ;-)
But you have to admit, those are some sexy lookin' SD cards :) Makes me want one.
well they say they they can withstand crush, water, and magnet... can other sd cards do this as well? also, are they metal plated?
you also have to imagine that these card are for people who use them in higher end products that need the speed... such as a hd camcorder or large mp camera, these things could realisticly fillup before you pull video off of them (1080p can take a crap ton of space, 720p to a lesser extent)
i know that i have several sd cards all around me... granted i used them as thumb drives before thmub drives were cheap. alot of people i am guessing dont just put them in and never take them out again... if i could permanently paint my sd cards another color, i would, just so i know whats on what before i plug them in.
I want to see the blend test =), maybe filled with water also...
Color coded SD cards.
That's a great idea !
Hello patent office... I'd like to file an application please... :-)