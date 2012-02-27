Samsung Introduces Stylish Branded SD Memory Cards

The company announced microSD and SDHC memory cards that come in brushed metal design. Both form factors come in a basic version that delivers 7 MB/s write speed and up to 24 MB/s read speed, as well as "Extreme Speed" versions with up to 21 MB/s write speed and 24 MB/s read speed.

The regular SD/SDHC and microSD/microSDHC cards are available with capacities ranging from 2 GB to 32 GB, while the faster models are only available in 8 GB and 16 GB versions. Prices begin at $10 for the 2 GB cards and reach to $90 for the 32 GB models. If it matters, Samsung guarantees that the cards are extremely rugged and can withstand the force of a 3,200 pound vehicle, and resist a magnetic impact of up to 10,000 gauss, which the manufacturer says is "slightly less than the power of a medical imaging magnet". You can submerge the cards for up to 24 hours in water.

By comparison, Samsung's cards are not the fastest flash cards that are currently available on the market. For example, Samsung's Extreme SDXC cards are promised to deliver read and write speeds of up to 45 MB/s. However, the suggested retail prices of Samsung's cards are about 25 percent below those of comparable Sandisk cards. A 15 MB/s 32 GB Sandisk SDHC Ultra card currently ships with a suggested retail price of $126.