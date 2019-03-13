The day has finally arrived: You can now use Alexa to play Apple Music on Amazon Echo speakers. It's just available for Echo devices at this time -- no third-party speakers like the Sonos One (yet).

You can also play Apple Music on Amazon's Fire TV devices. This feature is currently U.S.-only, but will be available in the U.K. in the coming weeks. Once you've followed the steps here, just say, "Alexa, play Apple Music" while using your Fire TV.

Setting Apple Music up is really easy, and takes about 30 seconds to set up. Here's how to do it.

How to Play Apple Music on Alexa

1. Open the Alexa app. Make sure you're signed into your Amazon account and that your Echo device is connected.

2. Tap the Menu button on the top left. Select Settings.

3. Select Music.

4. Select Link New Service.

5. Tap the Apple Music icon.

6. Enable the Apple Music skill.

7. Sign into your Apple Music account.

8. Press "Allow Access."

Now, to play music, you can say "Alexa, play Taylor Swift on Apple Music." You can also set Apple as your default music service back in Settings.

For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.