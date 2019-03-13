Trending

You can finally use Apple Music through Alexa. Here's how.

The day has finally arrived: You can now use Alexa to play Apple Music on Amazon Echo speakers. It's just available for Echo devices at this time -- no third-party speakers like the Sonos One (yet). 

You can also play Apple Music on Amazon's Fire TV devices. This feature is currently U.S.-only, but will be available in the U.K. in the coming weeks. Once you've followed the steps here, just say, "Alexa, play Apple Music" while using your Fire TV. 

Setting Apple Music up is really easy, and takes about 30 seconds to set up. Here's how to do it.

How to Play Apple Music on Alexa

1. Open the Alexa app. Make sure you're signed into your Amazon account and that your Echo device is connected. 

2. Tap the Menu button on the top left. Select Settings. 

3. Select Music.

4. Select Link New Service.

5. Tap the Apple Music icon.

6. Enable the Apple Music skill. 

7. Sign into your Apple Music account. 

8. Press "Allow Access."

Now, to play music, you can say "Alexa, play Taylor Swift on Apple Music." You can also set Apple as your default music service back in Settings. 

For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kurtbaby 21 December 2018 18:09
    Was signed into my account. Tried to link our Apple Music account, which has family sharing. I do not see where it allows me to pick which family member to link. It linked my wife's account instead of mine, yet my account was the one I signed into when prompted. Anybody else run into this?
  • ashley.davies1984 24 December 2018 11:07
    Has anybody managed to do this in the UK?
  • dlloyd117 25 December 2018 09:12
    Or in Ireland?
  • grace.norman004 25 December 2018 15:05
    It said I needed an update but I got a second gen echo plus literally today and I checked for updates and it said there were none available
  • djes.owen 26 December 2018 17:14
    I could not see where to link extra music services there was no link, alexa app is up to date,
    Has this been rolled out in the uk yet
  • djes.owen 26 December 2018 17:17
    Ok got it , I havent got and echo just the dot so that might be the reason there are no connection options. Maybe amazon will allow the dots to connect next.
  • w1lier0510 28 December 2018 11:03
    I don't see the Link New Service option on the app yet.
  • Phillip Corcoran 28 December 2018 12:03
    All you members having problems with this --- it's no good expecting help via this thread -- the initial post is now 9 months old so mprospero in all likelihood isn't monitoring it now.

    Closing thread . . .
