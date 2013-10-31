Trending

Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Glasses Coming to Android

By

The affordable VR headset will be released in a mobile version for Android devices, to be released around the same time as when the PC model launches next year.

Android gamers seeking a more immersive experience may soon be in luck: A specialized version of the Oculus Rift virtual-reality headset will be released next year.

Brendan Iribe, chief executive officer of Oculus VR, made the announcement yesterday at the GamesBeat conference in Redwood City, Calif.

Iribe said that when the standard version of the Oculus Rift VR gaming headset is released to consumers in 2014, there will also be a version for use on Android devices. The mobile version will be smaller and lighter and will use the smartphone or tablet's processor to operate.

In an interview a few weeks ago, Oculus VR Chief Technology Officer John Carmack had said that although the initial version of the full-scale Oculus Rift headset will be tethered by a cable to a PC, the company's goal is to produce a wireless, standalone headset, which would run on Android software and use a system-on-a-chip processor, within 5 years.

The lighter, mobile version of the headset announced by Iribe yesterday is a logical step toward that goal.

The company later told VentureBeat that the mobile Oculus Rift would provide virtual reality for Android devices, but that there would be no announcement for iOS compatibility.

If virtual reality gaming takes off under Oculus Rift, as many techies hope it will, the Oculus Rift could give Android a strategic advantage over Apple in the war for mobile gamers’ hearts and minds.

The Oculus Rift headset project was launched in August 2012 as a Kickstarter project for developer versions of the VR headset. Developer models began shipping in the spring of this year and can be ordered from Oculus VR for $300.

Carmack has stated that a second developer version, with a higher display resolution than the current 720p and with better tracking of head movement, will soon be released.

Follow Kevin Ohannessian at @khohannessian and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • The Lads 31 October 2013 22:28
    This thing seems to be forever in development!
    Reply
  • computerguy72 01 November 2013 01:43
    Very excited... Going to be unbelievable. I love the way they are going about this with all the dev versions to insure there are lots of great apps that take advantage of this thing when it's released.
    Reply
  • spigias 01 November 2013 06:40
    God i need to buy this hellish thing!!! here take my gold!
    Reply
  • virtualban 01 November 2013 07:23
    For both the standard version and the portable android version, I would love to see a couple of cameras in the front, at eyes distance from each other. Even for the simple 'let me see where I put that glass of water and that bag of potato chips' scenario without having to remove the VR display. But of course for more augmented reality types of interactions and playing around.
    Reply
  • eodeo 01 November 2013 16:51
    Cant wait :D
    Reply