Nintendo E3 2019 Recap: Breath of the Wild 2, Banjo-Kazooie in Smash and More

Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct is finally over, and boy we did not expect what we got out of the company this year. The biggest highlights, of course, were Breath of the Wild 2 and the fact that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Here’s everything you missed:

How to watch the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 livestream

If you just missed Nintendo's livestream you can watch it below:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC -- Dragon Quest

Finally! Another Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character has been announced and it's none other than Dragon Quest's own, The Hero. This character is a full-on swordsman and he even has a ton of unique skin variations. On top of that, the character also has a special drop down bar to select unique moves and skills. The Hero will drop into Smash sometime over the summer.

Luigi's Mansion 3

We got some more gameplay for Luigi's Mansion 3 and a peek of the story. Luigi, Mario, Peach and friends get invited to a mysterious mansion that traps them inside. Of course, there will be ghosts and you'll be equipped with a Poltergust G-00 weapon, which gives you the ability to slam ghosts to the ground, suction objects or ghosts and toss them, and you can even release an AOE burst attack. On top of that, you can make a copy of yourself called Gooigi that can become a local coop partner. There's also 8-player coop mode called ScareScraper that's essentially a horde mode with ghosts. Luigi's Mansion 3 is slated to launch sometime in 2019.



The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics

Nintendo just unveiled a turn-based strategy game filled with swords, magic and wacky characters that's going to launch on Netflix and the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019. The most interesting bit is that it's filled with live action scenes. More details to come.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening



More Link's Awakening gameplay was revealed, and we saw our titular hero battle against giant birds, raid dungeons and even go fishing. One of the coolest things revealed was the ability to actually create your own dungeons. The more you explore the world, the more pieces you get to create your own dungeons. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is coming out September 20.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- The Switcher Is Here

Yes! The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now you can take the hunt for your surrogate daughter on the road, and that'll even give you more time to get distracted by side quests, bandit camps and, of course, Gwent.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

We got another glimpse at the convoluted story of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It seems to be focused on a group of classmates that have been separated for five years. There really wasn't much revealed, but i'm just glad that the dub voice acting sounds pretty decent. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is launching on July 26.

More Resident Evil Games Come to Nintendo Switch

That's right. We're getting Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 on the Nintendo Switch. It looks like it'll still include online and local coop play, which I'm incredibly excited for, especially because the split screen looks a little better than their native versions. The games are coming sometime in Fall 2019.

No More Heroes III

No More Heroes is back, if anyone remembers that game? This action-adventure hack and slash title is landing on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. There wasn't much revealed in terms of gameplay, however.

Astral Chain

The crazy third-person hack and slash game, Astral Chain, makes an appearance once again. As far as cliche anime-looking games go, this title actually looks like it has a lot of potential due to its smooth and interesting combat system, which is thanks to Platinum Games. Astral Chain is slated to launch on August 30.



Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

We got some more gameplay and story snippets of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. We saw some slick moves from Ghost Rider and Hawkeye. Of course, the story seems to be centered around Thanos, and even Magneto as well. The most interesting reveal, however, was an expansion pass, which will feature content from Marvel Knights, X-Men and the Fantastic 4. You can get the expansion pass today and the content will become available starting in the Fall.

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games

Yes, Mario and Sonic are back at each other's throats again in more sports competitions. You'll be able to surf, skate, karate chop and even run for glory against your ultimate rival, be it Sega or Nintendo. I can't wait to get my hands on Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games when it launches sometime in November.

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing is back and better than ever. We got some neat sped up gameplay of what it's like to live and work in the town. It even showed Tom Nook literally coming up to your door and shaking you down for some money, which was hilarious. It was also stated that we'll have to wait a little longer for Animal Crossing New Horizons, so it might release sometime in 2020.



Surprise Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC -- Banjo Is Here!

If you didn't think Xbox and Nintendo couldn't get even more buddy buddy, well you're wrong. The long awaited Banjo-Kazooie duo have made their way to smash and they look as fun and as wacky as I expected them to. You won't have to wait that long either, since they'll be popping up sometime in the Fall.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Just when we thought it was over, Nintendo threw yet another surprise at us and it's none other than a full on sequel to Breath of the Wild. The brief trailer we saw looked incredibly dark and mysterious, similar to Twilight Princess. It doesn't seem like it's going to involve Ganon this time around, but then again I could be wrong. Hopefully, we'll see more sometime in 2034 when Nintendo finishes development.



What to expect from the Nintendo after the Direct

Nintendo released a live stream schedule and revealed the games that’ll be playable on the E3 showfloor. So far, the games are Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Nintendo’s Treehouse: Live stream is taking place right after the Direct and at 9 a.m. PT on the following Wednesday and Thursday is when we’ll get to see even more gameplay for these exciting new titles if they don’t show up in the Direct.

Nintendo is celebrating E3 2019 with an eShop sale, which will start at 10 a.m. PT on June 11 and run through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 18. You’ll be able to see the full list of discounted games here when it goes live.

Our expectations slightly crushed

What we wanted most, like Metroid Prime Trilogy, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and Persona 5 Royal, did not show up at this year's direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

But, at the very least, we did get the reveal for two new Smash characters. And while it wasn't explicitly stated that Netflix is coming to the Switch, we are getting the Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics, which will apparently show up on the streaming service.

Overall, we're extremely hyped about Breath of the Wild 2 and Banjo-Kazooie coming to Smash.

Credit: Nintendo