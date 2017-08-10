Here Are the Best Moto Z2 Force Deals

There's a new rival to the Galaxy S8 that does something no other Android phone can do. Motorola today announced that it's Moto Z2 Force Edition smartphone is available on all four major U.S. carriers.

The Moto Z2 Force packs the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and dual rear 12-megapixel cameras. It also features a 5.5-inch shatter-proof OLED display. But the phone's rockstar feature is its ability to support add-ons or Moto Mods.

These add-ons magnetically snap onto the back of the smartphone giving it additional features, like the ability to take 360-degree videos or pump out better audio.

Even better, for a limited time you can get the smartphone with the Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod for free. The $299 freebie lets you beam video from your Moto Z2 Force onto any blank wall. The freebie is available via all carriers and retail stores. However, not all carriers are charging the same price for the phone itself. Always on the lookout for a good deal, we compared Z2 Force prices to see which carrier has the best offer.

Motorola

If you want the absolute cheapest price on a new Moto Z2 Force, you'll have to buy direct from Motorola. The manufacturer is selling its flagship for a flat $720 regardless of which carrier you choose. Plus, if you're a first-time shopper on Motorola's site, you can create a free account to get an extra 5 percent off, effectively dropping the price to just $684.

U.S. Cellular

Cash-strapped Moto fans who don't mind deviating from the big four networks can rely on U.S. Cellular to offer the second-best Moto Z2 Force deal. The fifth-largest cellular provider in the U.S. is offering Moto's new flagship for $729.99 or $26.12/month for 30 months.

T-Mobile

The magenta network isn't offering much if all you want is a single Z2 Force smartphone. They're actually charging $750 for the phone, which is higher than its $720 list price. However, if you buy two Z2 Force handhelds, you can get a second device for free via a pre-paid rebate card.

Verizon Wireless

Like T-Mobile, Verizon is selling the Z2 Force at a higher price than Motorola. Verizon customers can either purchase it outright for $756 or opt for a $31.50/month plan over the span of 24 months. At the time of this writing, Big Red isn't offering any discounts, so your best bet is to trade in an old phone and use that credit toward the purchase of the Z2 Force.

Sprint

Sprint is charging a full $72 above Motorola's price for the Z2 Force. You can either purchase outright at $792 or pay $33/month over a span of 18 months. However, for a limited time Sprint subscribers can lease two Moto Z2 Force handhelds for the price of one.

AT&T

The award for highest-priced Moto Z2 Force goes to AT&T. The carrier is charging $809.99 for the new phone or $27/month over a span of 30 months. AT&T customers could trade-in an older smartphone to help offset the cost, but you're better off buying directly from Motorola.

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the few retailers offering the new Moto smartphone. However, the retailer is generally on par with carrier pricing. Sprint customers, however, will want to buy their phone from Best Buy, which is offering the smartphone at $24.66/month, which is cheaper than Sprint's direct monthly price of $33/month.

Regardless of where you buy your new phone, the good news is that all carriers and retailers are offering a free Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod with your Z2 Force purchase. The mod will be mailed out four to six weeks after purchase. The offer expires as early as September 9 and as late as October 6 on select carriers.