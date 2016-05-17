How the New Moto G Phones Stack Up to the Competition

Lenovo clearly believes the more G's there are, the better. Moto G's, that is. The company has released 3 variants of the popular Moto G handset -- Moto G (2016), Moto G Play and Moto G Plus. The G and G Plus are expected to arrive stateside this summer, but no other details on pricing or model availability have been provided.

Based on prices released for the UK, though, the new Moto G devices should range between $240 and $286 for the G and the G Plus. The Moto G line appears to offer plenty for the money, but given how many great cheap phones are available now, shoppers may find better deals elsewhere. Here's a look at how the new Moto G line stacks up to the competition.

Specs/handset

Moto G (2016)

Moto G Plus

Moto G Play

Nexus 5X

Honor 5X

Alcatel Idol 3

Price

TBA

TBA

TBA

$350 / $199*

$199

$250

Display

5.5" 1080p

5.5" 1080p

5.0" 720p

5.2" 1080p

5.5" 1080p

5.5" 1080p

Processor

octa-core Snapdragon 617

octa-core Snapdragon 617

quad-core Snapdragon 410

hexa-core Snapdragon 808

octa-core Snapdragon 616

octa-core Snapdragon 615

RAM/ROM

2GB ; 16/32GB

2/4GB; 16/32/64GB

2GB; 16GB

2GB; 16/32GB

2GB; 16GB

2GB; 16GB

Cameras

13MP/5MP

16MP/5MP

8MP/5MP

12.3MP/5MP

13MP/5MP

13MP/8MP

Battery

3,000 mAh with TurboPower

3,000 mAh with TurboPower

2,800 mAh

2,700 mAh with Fast Charging

3,000 mAh

2,910 mAh

Software/Skin

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop/EMUI 3.1

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Size (inches)

6.02 x 3.01 x 0.31-0.38

6.02 x 3.01 x 0.31-0.38 5.68 x 2.83 x 0.35-0.39

5.78 x 2.85 x 0.30

5.95 x 3.01 x 0.32

6.01 x 2.95 x 0.29 Weight

5.46 oz

5.46 oz

4.83 oz

4.79 oz

5.57 oz

4.96 oz Fingerprint Sensor

Yes Yes

No

Yes

Yes

No

Water Resistant

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No



* - with a Project Fi service activation



Moto G Line's Water Resistance Stands Out

Out of all the competing phones, the Moto G and G Plus stand out for their water-repellant nano coating, which no other phone in this price range offers. While the other phones in this comparison will not malfunction from being in light contact with water either, the Moto G and G Plus' water resistant coating lets you use your phone in the rain or near the sink without fear.

MORE: See All Of Tom's Guide's Top Smartphone Picks

The G and G Plus' 3,000-mAh batteries with TurboPower also beat most of the competition by sheer size. TurboPower will supposedly give you six hours of juice in just 15 minutes. The only other phone on the price range with such a large power pack is the Honor 5X, which doesn't support fast charging.

You can also use the cool Moto Maker customization tool to select patterns and colors for your phone's shells.

Otherwise, the Moto G and G Plus' offerings seem par for the course. A fingerprint reader in this price range may have been fancy last year, but rivals such as Huawei and Google have already put out similarly affordable phones with fingerprint sensors. To really stand out, the Moto G line has to blow us away with its performance and image quality.

Stay tuned for our full review to see how the phones fare.