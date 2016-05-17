Trending

How the New Moto G Phones Stack Up to the Competition

By Smartphones 

The latest Moto G trio of smartphones offer solid specs, but don't seem better than competing cheap phones.

Lenovo clearly believes the more G's there are, the better. Moto G's, that is. The company has released 3 variants of the popular Moto G handset -- Moto G (2016), Moto G Play and Moto G Plus. The G and G Plus are expected to arrive stateside this summer, but no other details on pricing or model availability have been provided.

Based on prices released for the UK, though, the new Moto G devices should range between $240 and $286 for the G and the G Plus. The Moto G line appears to offer plenty for the money, but given how many great cheap phones are available now, shoppers may find better deals elsewhere. Here's a look at how the new Moto G line stacks up to the competition.

Specs/handset
Moto G (2016)
Moto G Plus
Moto G Play
Nexus 5X
Honor 5X
Alcatel Idol 3
Price
TBA
TBA
TBA
$350 / $199*
$199
$250
Display
5.5" 1080p
5.5" 1080p
5.0" 720p
5.2" 1080p
5.5" 1080p
5.5" 1080p
Processor
octa-core Snapdragon 617
octa-core Snapdragon 617
quad-core Snapdragon 410
hexa-core Snapdragon 808
octa-core Snapdragon 616
octa-core Snapdragon 615
RAM/ROM
2GB ; 16/32GB
2/4GB; 16/32/64GB
2GB; 16GB
2GB; 16/32GB
2GB; 16GB
2GB; 16GB
Cameras
13MP/5MP
16MP/5MP
8MP/5MP
12.3MP/5MP
13MP/5MP
13MP/8MP
Battery
3,000 mAh with TurboPower
3,000 mAh with TurboPower
2,800 mAh
2,700 mAh with Fast Charging
3,000 mAh
2,910 mAh
Software/Skin
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Android 5.1.1 Lollipop/EMUI 3.1
Android 5.0 Lollipop
Size (inches)
6.02 x 3.01 x 0.31-0.38
6.02 x 3.01 x 0.31-0.385.68 x 2.83 x 0.35-0.39
5.78 x 2.85 x 0.30
5.95 x 3.01 x 0.32
6.01 x 2.95 x 0.29
Weight
5.46 oz
5.46 oz
4.83 oz
4.79 oz
5.57 oz
4.96 oz
Fingerprint Sensor
YesYes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Water Resistant
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No

* - with a Project Fi service activation

Moto G Line's Water Resistance Stands Out

Out of all the competing phones, the Moto G and G Plus stand out for their water-repellant nano coating, which no other phone in this price range offers. While the other phones in this comparison will not malfunction from being in light contact with water either, the Moto G and G Plus' water resistant coating lets you use your phone in the rain or near the sink without fear.

The G and G Plus' 3,000-mAh batteries with TurboPower also beat most of the competition by sheer size. TurboPower will supposedly give you six hours of juice in just 15 minutes. The only other phone on the price range with such a large power pack is the Honor 5X, which doesn't support fast charging.

You can also use the cool Moto Maker customization tool to select patterns and colors for your phone's shells.

Otherwise, the Moto G and G Plus' offerings seem par for the course. A fingerprint reader in this price range may have been fancy last year, but rivals such as Huawei and Google have already put out similarly affordable phones with fingerprint sensors. To really stand out, the Moto G line has to blow us away with its performance and image quality.

Stay tuned for our full review to see how the phones fare.