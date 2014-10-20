Trending

Microsoft May Unveil Fitness Band in Time for Holidays

By

Sources say Microsoft to unveil fitness band soon; device to include heart-rate monitor, be compatible with iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

It may seem that all the most anticipated products of the year have already been announced, but 2014 is far from over. Microsoft is reportedly working on a fitness wearable that will be announced in the coming weeks and could be available for sale this holiday season. Price information is not yet available. 

MORE: Best Fitness Trackers 2014

According to Forbes's Parmy Olson, who spoke with sources close to the project, Microsoft's wearable will passively track your heart rate and be compatible with different mobile platforms. The device will likely carry an onboard heart-rate monitor, such as the one on the Samsung Gear Live, and may work with iOS and Android along with Windows Phone devices.

More intriguing is the claim that Microsoft's tracker has a battery that will last for more than two days of regular use before needing a recharge. That's longer than the day or so of juice provided by the Gear Live and LG's G Watch.

Those two watches run Android Wear, Google's made-for-wrists operating system. Apple also recently announced its own smart timepiece called Apple Watch that will run a version of iOS and be compatible with iOS devices.

It's not clear yet if Microsoft's fitness band will run a version of Windows, but, according to Forbes, the device will draw on the company's optical engineering experience from its Kinect division.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low needs a smartwatch because she keeps losing her dumb watches. Follow her @cherlynnlowFollow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 20 October 2014 15:08
    Why not there are so many on the market now.
    Reply
  • TNel 20 October 2014 17:35
    If MS wants to get in they need to whore themselves to all of the current apps. When I am looking at bands I look at who is compatible with the apps I currently use. My bought my wife a FitBit Up24 because it was compatible with MyFitnessPal, Withings scales and runkeeper.

    I am not sold on the Samsung Gear or any of the others unless they are compatible with the market leading apps.
    Reply
  • TNel 20 October 2014 17:35
    GRRR meant Jawbone not Fitbit darn other article got in my head.
    Reply
  • Dial Prasad 21 October 2014 00:59
    Microsoft missed the consumer market, years ago, while they ae trying to play catchup withe the consumer, Apple and Google are taking over their business. And their new CEO think women should not ask for raises. Too BAD
    Reply
  • alextheblue 21 October 2014 02:40
    Microsoft missed the consumer market, years ago, while they ae trying to play catchup withe the consumer, Apple and Google are taking over their business. And their new CEO think women should not ask for raises. Too BAD

    I read the transcript. It is pretty obvious he wasn't saying women specifically should not ask for raises. He was speaking about all employees. He said if you do good work, it will be recognized. Performance-based raises.

    But a lot of net trolls have jumped on that bandwagon anyway. :/
    Reply