Logitech MX Vertical Mouse Is Flipped for Your Health

I just got my hands on Logitech's latest MX mouse, which doesn't look like most mice on the market. And yet it's shockingly natural to use.

The MX Vertical ($99, arriving in September), as its name implies, turns the productivity mouse on its side, so you can hold it at an angle that's more natural for your hand, and healthier for your joints.

Your hand wraps around the MX Master, just as if you're shaking someone's hand, instead of turning your hand inwards. This is meant to reduce muscular activity by up to 10 percent, compared to standard mice.

That means the left and right click buttons, as well as the scroll-wheel, are on the right half of the MX Vertical, while the mouse's remaining two buttons sit on its left side. Holding it in my hand, I appreciated the feel of its scalloped grip, and was amazed by how it didn't take any time at all to adjust to the new angle, which Logitech set at 57 degrees to match our natural posture.

The MX Vertical charges via a USB Type-C port at the front of the mouse, so you can use it while you charge. And just like Logitech's other best mice, it supports connections with up to three different devices, which you toggle from a button on its base.

While the MX Vertical's high-resolution 4,000 DPI sensor allows for high accuracy and requires less hand movement than less-precise mice, a cursor speed switch at the top of the mouse allows you to easily change its speed.

We look forward to giving the MX Vertical a comprehensive review, and seeing how it stacks up to the Cherry MW 4500, which also places your hand at an unconventional angle.