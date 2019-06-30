How to Watch Fyter Fest: Stream the AEW Replay Online

After Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and the rest of All Elite Wrestling wowed the world at AEW Double or Nothing, they followed it up with a crazy and at time gory PPV: Fyter Fest Yes, the show featured the AEW debut for Jon Moxley (the former WWE Champion formerly known as Dean Ambrose) in a non-sactioned match, but the most blood came from Rhodes himself. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the AEW Fyter Fest replay.

(Image credit: All Elite Wrestling)

Fyter Fest packs more than just Mox's biggest U.S. match since he dunked on WWE's creative team on Chris Jericho's podcast. AEW executive vice president EVP Cody fought up-and-comer Darby Allin, who left the WWE-affiliated Evolve. Also, The 6-man tag match between Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (aka The Elite) against Pentagón Jr., Rey Fénix, and Laredo Kid will likely steal the show with its insane acrobatics.

Personally, I'm most excited to see more of Japanese joshi wrestlers Yuka Sakazaki and Riho, who will test the limits of AEW's Nyla Rose, the first openly transgender wrestler.

(Image credit: All Elite Wrestling)

And unlike last time, fans in the U.S. and Canada won't have to pay to stream Fyter Fest, as it's going to be free. Those abroad, however, will be paying more than those in the U.S., unlike for Double or Nothing, where it was the other way around.

How to Watch The Buy In pre-show

We've got the Fyter Fest Buy In right here:

The Buy In's matches are:

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), in a three-way tag team match to advance in AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament taking place at All Out

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey in a hardcore match

How to Watch Fyter Fest's main show in the U.S.

(Image credit: All Elite Wrestling)

Thankfully, you won't need to spend $50 on the replay for Fyter Fest, which you had to for Double or Nothing. Instead, this co-promoted event with CEO (the gaming convention that hosts the events in Daytona Beach, FL) is still free here on B/R Live.

Here are the matches on the Fyter Fest card:

Cody vs. Darby Allin

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) and Laredo Kid

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Yes, that card might seem a little slight when compared to Double or Nothing, but that's implied by its free-in-the-U.S. pricing. You can stream B/R Live with its apps for Roku, Apple TV (4th Generation), Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Android. It's also available to watch via a web browser.

Watch AEW Fyter Fest outside of the U.S.

(Image credit: All Elite Wrestling)

Yes, AEW is continuing to make its shows available for those abroad. Canadians will pay the least for Fyter Fest, as it will be free for them on B/R Live too. Those in England and Europe will pay more, as FITE TV and ITV will live stream Fyter Fest for £8.99 in the U.K. and for €9.99 in Ireland.

Watch AEW Fyter Fest with a VPN

No matter where you go, you'll be able to watch Fyter Fest on the service of your choice. A friend told me he needed to pull off just this feat for Double or Nothing, where it worked just fine. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Networks), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for fans travelling during these blissful summer months.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 160 countries, and apps for lots of platforms. This is especially attractive for AEW's Fyter Fest PPV as it currently offers a massive three months for free (as part of a 12-month plan). If you don't think it's worth it after July 13's Fight for The Fallen, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you could get access for free.

TunnelBear is another great way to get access to Fyter Fest, and probably the best for beginners as the interface is super-minimal and simple to use. It's also available on a ton of platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac and Windows, so most of us will be able to access the program. On top of that, TunnelBear is a staff pick because it's super-private with a clear privacy policy.